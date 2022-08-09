This summer Europe broke temperature records because of the heat. In some countries, the rivers and seas are the ones that have borne the brunt. According to the Spanish State Meteorological Agency, May, June and July 2022 have been the driest months in the last 57 years.

The most recent case that has been presented is that of the Rhine River, one of the most important river sources in Europe. The Rhine flows through several countries, including Germany, France, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Austria, and Liechtenstein.

The severe drought of recent months has caused the water level of the river to drop. According to the German media ‘General Anzeiger’, last week the water dropped seven centimeters. Days later the descent became 36 centimeters in a single day.

The severe drought has exposed the so-called ‘hunger stones’. The term used by the Germans refers to ancient rocks that have been engraved in other times.

In Europe, droughts have historically brought with them poverty, hunger, lower quality of life and fewer jobs. Some of these stones are marked with years and others with phrases.

“If you see me, cry” is read on one of the rocks. “Whoever saw me cried. Whoever sees me will cry”, “Life will flourish once this stone disappears”, express the messages.

Others say “2002” or “2018,” referring to the last few times the river’s flow dropped so low that they became visible. There are marks that date even centuries ago. The oldest ones have archaic inscriptions and date back to 1417, 1473, 1616, 1630, 1654 and 1666.

All the stones have in common that they are a reminder of times of extreme drought. In 2018, the environmental NGO Greenpeace took one of these rocks and inscribed it with the phrase “If you see me, the climate crisis has arrived.”

The marks serve to measure how much the river has lowered over the years. See also Ukrainian war, "Russia could enter Kiev today": news February 25

🚨THREAD🚨 The drought is such in Europe that the Rhine and Elbe rivers are about to be closed to river traffic. The retreat of the waters is revealing dire warnings from our ancestors engraved in stone: the “Hungersteine” (hunger stones).👇👇 pic.twitter.com/V7lMADEq1t – Battalitas (@Batallitass) August 8, 2022

the dry season

Europe is experiencing one of its hottest summers on record. In many countries of the continent, it is already becoming a public health problem.

In Spain, water reservoirs have been reduced, so the country could face a water crisis. The governments of this country and France have had to impose restrictions on water consumption.



According to the French weather service Météo-France, in July it only rained 9.7 mm in the country. The driest month recorded for them since March 1961. Due to this, more than 100 municipalities have been left without water service and another 93 will have to use saving measures.

The same will apply to territories in Galicia, Catalonia and Andalusia, in Spain. There the authorities are asking to be careful in consumption, avoid night showers, economize and not fill swimming pools or wash cars.

