“The Sandman”, the new Netflix series that adapts the DC Comics comics written by Neil Gaiman, is now available on streaming and is giving fans a lot to talk about. Among the things that are attracting the most attention are the differences in dream aspect —protagonist of the series, played by Tom Sturridge— between the pages that brought him to life and his version for the small screen.

As those most familiar with the original story know, the Dream of the comics has always been characterized as basically a supernatural being with a gloomy appearance: uncombed and bristling hair, black eyes, pale skin and several decadent features. On one occasion, he was even compared to the The Cure vocalist Robert Smith.

The Sandman in the comics. Photo: DC Comics

In the series, his look is still dark, but far from the terrifying appearance he has in the comics. In fact, the character is much more rooted in human appearance.

The logic of adaptations

About this controversial change -especially for the staunch comics- there is an explanation that has come thanks to Tom Sturridge himself, who revealed a vital fact for his version.

The actor explained that, as a huge fan of the comics, his intention was to literally copy the Dream that all readers know. “ We did loads of camera tests, we painted my skin as white as a sheet of paper I had star-studded contact lenses, very long, wild hair, and it was amazing,” she said.

The Sandman in the series. Photo: Netflix

As incredible as this aspect looked, it was Neil Gaiman himself, creator of the comics and the Netflix series, who made the final decision not to go down that path.

“If Sueño walked the world, through the streets of New York, no one should blink. No one should realize that he is among them . Y If I walked down the hall at Shepperton Studios dressed like this, people would say, ‘Whoa! Dude, where are you going?’” said the British artist.

In this way, the change was made more by logic with the script and its live action version.