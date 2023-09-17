The terrifying ball hit in the face, at more than 100 km/h, by a Yankees pitcher

The New York Yankees have had a season to forget. Already eliminated from the postseason, they try to finish the regular phase with dignity.

The Bronx team had a record, until Friday, of 75 wins and 73 losses, 6.5 games behind the leader of the eastern division of the American League, the Baltimore Orioles.

As if that were not enough, on Friday the team suffered a huge scare from reliever Anthony Misiewicz, who suffered an accident that forced him to leave the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and which could have had serious consequences.

The big shot that took Anthony Misiewicz out of the game



Misiewicz, 28, was hit in the face by a ball thrown at 100.6 kilometers per hour, coming from a line drive off Ji Hwan Bae’s bat. The pitcher tried to catch the ball, but his reaction was not enough and the blow to the face was inevitable. From there, the ball deflected into right field.

The scenes were dramatic. Misiewicz fell to the ground and lay there for several minutes until he received medical attention.

The pitcher finally left the field walking towards a cart that took him off the diamond, while he put a towel on his face. Zach McAllister replaced him.

Misiewicz was barely able to pitch two-thirds of an inning, in which he allowed two hits and three runs. However, the Yankees finished the game with a 7-5 victory.

