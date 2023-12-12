'Saw XI' is already a reality. Through their social networks, Lionsgate confirmed the launch of the eleventh installment of the successful horror franchise, as well as the official date of its premiere. This announcement was made a few days after three months had passed since his tenth film was released in theaters worldwide. However, to the regret of all fans of the saga, this new film would not bring back Tobin Bell in his terrifying role as John Kramerbetter known as 'Jigsaw'.

This news came after the overwhelming success of 'Saw X'a feature film that had an initial budget of just 13 million dollars and that grossed more than 107 million dollars after its run in theaters around the world.

When is 'Saw XI' released?

Lionsgate confirmed, through his Instagram account, that 'Saw XI' will premiere on September 27, 2024, almost a year after the release of the tenth part. For now, that is the only information we have about the new film, although, due to the short distance we are from its arrival on the big screen, we could know more details about its production at the beginning of next year.

This is how Lionsgate announced the premiere of 'Saw XI', which will take place in 2024.

Due to the great success at the box office that it was 'Saw X'which surpassed the grosses of the original 2004 film, it is very likely that Kevin Greutert remains at the forefront of the franchise, but this time with the challenge of creating a new story, since the film will not be treated as a sequel, as happened with the tenth part.

What will 'Saw XI' be about?

As we mentioned before, the details of the theme of 'Saw XI', but what is certain, unless you change your mind, is that said film will not be a sequel.

This would close the possibility of Tobin Bell returning as the sadistic John Kramer, also known as 'Jigsaw', whose last participation in the franchise was in 'Saw X', which was developed as a direct sequel to the original film. Although it could be added to the story in the form of flashbacks after the 81-year-old actor expressed his desire to continue playing said character.

