This Friday, July 21, the League Cup 2023which will put teams from Liga MX and MLS to the test in order to show who is the best, after the growing rivalry that has been forged in recent years.
Those in charge of opening the curtains are the inter miami and Cruz Azul, a match to be held at the DRV PNK Stadium from Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This meeting will also serve as the debut of the Argentine Lionel Messi with the local club, which generates even greater expectations.
Unfortunately, the two teams come to the match with a terrible streak as they are the worst teams in their respective league, taking into account that the North Americans are last in their conference with 18 points and La Máquina Celeste started the semester with three straight losses to have zero units.
The group of La Noria, led by the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti, made several changes to his squad, however, he has conceded five goals and has only been able to score one in 270 minutes. Now, the now pupils of the Argentine Gerardo Martino accumulate ten consecutive matches without being able to win in the MLSwith 21 units in the same number of duels, being 28 of 29 in the table and being 33 points from first place.
Thanks to these statistics, the match may seem unattractive to the fans, being only morbid to see how the current world champion performs on the pitch. Both teams belong to South Group 3 and share sector with the atlanta unitedwhere each club will play two games, passing only the first two to the round of sixteen.
