What a mother named Kelly Turner did shocked the whole world. Her daughter was fine, but she convinced everyone she was sick

Kelly Turner was sentenced to 16 years in prison, after a lengthy investigation into what really happened to her 7-year-old daughter, Olivia Gant.

The little girl’s story had moved the whole world, after her mother’s appeals. She was so sick and she needed help. The story happened in 2017 and many, perhaps, will remember the viral photos of that little girl in the hospital bed.

Even non-profit organizations and associations had moved in support of Kelly Turner, also known by the name of Kelly Gant.

Everyone was convinced that Olivia suffered from one terminal illness and they did what they could to ensure her a wonderful end to life. Even the doctors had been duped by that cruel mother. The truth emerged only two years after the sad death of the minor.

Kelly Turner’s plan

The woman had managed to raise, through a fundraiser, thousands of dollars. Everyone believed they were destined to fulfill their daughter’s last dreams, such as buying an expensive “Bat Princess” costume, taking one last trip and spending a day with the Fire Department or police officers.

Doctors couldn’t figure out the source of that little girl’s illness. Her mother spoke of a terminal illness. But it was she who caused those symptoms. She submitted them to intensive treatments not necessaryhe gave her drugs on drugsi, reduced her to a real sick person. Olivia was in perfect health before her mother decided to end her life.

She had managed to give her symptoms, which they even had deceived the doctors. And all the treatments she has been subjected to have led to the most tragic of endings.

The doctors finally decided to send her home, where she would receive the palliative carebut little Olivia passed away forever a few weeks later.

The cause of death was a intestinal blockage. Some time later, the investigators began to have suspicions and decided to exhume the little body to investigate thoroughly. No sign that that little girl really had the diseases indicated by her mother and written on the medical records.

Kelly had also taken her second daughter to the hospital for alleged bone pain. From there, the birth ofhorrible suspicion.

The woman was convicted and it was determined that she is suffering from Munchausen syndromea psychological disorder of parents who seek attention through their children’s illness, causing them injuries that require treatment.