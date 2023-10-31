Last weekend the Mexican Grand Prix. The Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez de la Mexico City received the Formula 1 drivers and images of the event went around the world. Millions of people shared how they were experiencing the race. Unfortunately some had a bad experience, such as one Colombian influencer.

The Colombian Sara Orrego traveled to the aztec capital with the intention of witnessing motor sport. However, through social networks, the model also shared that she experienced an uncomfortable moment because a cabbie He wanted to charge him around US$1,000 for a trip, that is, about 4,115,500 Colombian pesos.

According to the video he shared on his account TikTok@saraorrego__, requested a cab to reach the Autodrome where the race would take place. Formula 1. When paying for the tour, he handed over his credit card, but instead of charging him, he charged him 18,000 Mexican pesos, the equivalent of US$1,000.

He accompanied the video with the phrase: “He put two of my cards on his dataphone for 18,000 pesos each.” Fortunately Sarah could detect the scam because he received a message from his bank, Bancolombia, informing him of the charge.

Upon realizing the heist He asked the police for help and had to wait outside with the authorities to try to solve the problem. In the clip you can see how several officers have detained the cabbie and they count a series of Mexican bills, since they made the decision that the scammer would repair the damage by returning the money in cash.

Even though the problem was solved and the model had the money back, she complained that the authorities let the man go. cabbie unpunished. He also thought that they should at least remove the terminals so that he couldn’t continue robbing people.