The work of the Argentine technical director of the Monterrey Football Club, Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz It is going to be a must so far in the Apertura 2023 tournament and after the great squad and the bombshells of Sergio Canales and Jesus Manuel Corona As reinforcements that the team has, it would be expected that the Gang would be competing among the first three places in the classification.
Unfortunately for the coaching staff headed by the former azulcrema coach, injuries have prevailed in his team this competition.
And throughout the tournament hundreds of its players have been absent due to injuries such as cases of Rodrigo Aguirre, Germán Berterame, Rogelio Funes Mori, Joao Rojas, Sergio Canales and his own ‘Tecatito’among others, which has not allowed it to have the desired regularity.
This has decreased the club’s offensive power and the journalist’s statistics Santiago Fourcade They confirm it, since the team has one of the worst records in terms of converting shots.
The performance of the Monterrey team in this area is so bad that it is below the graph of teams like Tijuana, Querétaro, Atlas and Necaxa, which without a doubt have teams with no better attacks than those from the North.
