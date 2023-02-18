In the last few hours, after a post published by his family, sad news has arrived on Bruce Willis.

The beloved actor received a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia. Initially there was talk of aphasia, but now that monster has a name.

But what is it about? What symptoms does Bruce Willis’s disease involve and above all what is his life expectancy?

Frontotemporal dementia is one neurodegenerative condition which affects the frontal and lateral part of the brain. It involves speech, movement and personality disorders.

Mental abilities gradually weaken, making way for the person’s dementia. The damage caused to nerve cells and neurons causes the brain to no longer be able to perform its normal functions. A condition that today it doesn’t have a cure and that it is almost comparable to Alzheimer’s.

The affected person begins to show symptoms such as behavior and movement disorders and a lack of empathy towards others. The ugliest symptom is the speech disorder. The difficulty in understanding and listening and above all in expressing oneself, pronouncing slow sentences, wrong words and very often also in the wrong order.

The subsequent consequences concern the movement. Problems and stiffness arise in the muscles and also the loss of control of some organs such as the intestines and bladder.

Bruce Willis disease has no cure

Unfortunately, there is currently no therapy. Bruce Willis’s own family, in the long post published on Instagram, said they were relieved to have received one certain diagnosis, even as the news broke their hearts. Now at least they know what it’s really about.

They hope that the actor’s condition can to raise awareness and bring attention to frontotemporal dementia, which still has no cure and affects more people than anyone can imagine.

Hopefully as Bruce’s condition progresses, the media attention can shed more light on this disease that needs much more awareness and research. We thank you for the love you have shared for our dear husband, father and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding and respect will enable us to help Bruce live the fullest life possible.

The actor’s life expectancy cannot be established, science speaks of an average life span of 8 years (range 2-20 years)during which the disease worsens, up to more serious complications such as respiratory problems, malnutrition and infections.