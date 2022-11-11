How high can the odds be of committing a heinous crime and, instead of being discovered by the authorities, caught by Twitter users from the comfort of your home? Although, in most cases, the possibilities are minimal -if not non-existent-, in the murder of a man in Madrid this was, perhaps, the act that made the difference between justice and impunity.

Twitter has proven to be much more than a social network to discuss, share intimate moments with users and interact with the millions of Internet users who surf the Internet; now, more than ever, it has become the infallible ally of the authorities to decipher even the most enigmatic crimes.

And for example of a button, there is the case of Freddy Mauricio Palacio Espinosa, a 55-year-old Colombian who worked as a real estate agent in the capital of the Spanish country when he was brutally murdered during an attempted robbery at his home in late November 2021.

(Also read: ‘The stranger’: the pedophile trap to solve a minor crime after eight years).

Despite the fact that the Spanish authorities began an arduous investigation, all the clues led to a labyrinth with no way out that could only be solved thanks to the cunning, commitment and dedication of the citizen community that, surprisingly, led to the capture of nine alleged implicated in the crime.

The question that arises, for this moment, is: how did justice come from the hands of citizens with little, or rather, no knowledge in solving crimes? An orange tag may have been the answer.

‘The crime of etiquette’



2021 is over, but not before saying goodbye with a heinous and mysterious murder on Madrid soil.

Half-naked, gagged with duct tape, handcuffed with a bridle and with clear signs of violence, Freddy Mauricio Palacio Espinosa was found dead. by agents of the Madrid National Police inside his home, located on Calle de Sierra Toledana, in the district of Puente de Vallecas, Spain.

(Read on: The Vatican’s Missing Quinceañera Who’s Been Searched in Secret Tombs.)

Freddy’s hands were tied, by his attackers, with bridles.

According to the Spanish authorities, the fateful discovery occurred on November 28, 2021 when, alarmed and concerned for Freddy’s safety, his relatives and relatives contacted the Police in search of answers; However, what they found was a corpse, vestiges of a macabre crime and endless enigmas to solve.

After the absence of news of the man, of Colombian nationality, was reported, citizen security troops were sent to his home. Once there, he was greeted by a locked door on the inside of the house, which could only be opened by a locksmith approximately three hours later.

(Of interest: The beauty queen killed by her husband who wanted to marry her lover.)

The panorama, as the authorities feared at the time, was bleak: in addition to Freddy’s corpse, brutally tortured to death, the Police verified that only one of the rooms in the house was turned upside down and with signs of strength: the bedroom. of the victim where, curiously, he kept a safe.

The killers had a clear objective when they entered Freddy’s house: to steal his safe.

When they realized they weren’t going to get the information they were looking for, the combination to the safe, they covered his mouth with duct tape.

Apparently, a safe with valuables inside, would have been the disconcerting motive that would have led to his murder and torture for approximately an hour and a half during which he was beaten, interrogated and his wrists tied with cable ties.

(Also: Albert Fish: the cannibalistic ‘sweet grandfather’ who killed and cooked over 150 children.)

“When they realized they weren’t going to get the information they were looking for, the combination to the safe, they covered his mouth with duct tape and they unpinned the box with some knives that they found in the victim’s kitchen”, reported the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’ regarding the murder that shocked the inhabitants of Madrid.

By the time medical help arrived, it was already too late: Freddy lay cold, inert and, to everyone’s misfortune, dead. According to the autopsy, a cardiorespiratory arrest caused by the injuries suffered would have been the cause of his traumatic death.

With Freddy dead, it was the house that had to speak for him. And yes he did.

An investigation solved by Twitter



The alleged perpetrators escaped, but not before leaving behind a crucial clue that, months later, would lead to solving the murder, with the help of the Twitter community: it was, nothing more and nothing less, than an orange label that It was discovered by the authorities after the first visual inspection of the victim’s home, along with other objects of interest.

(You can read: For more than 20 years, the couple deceived serial killers to solve crimes).

Eye investigations gave key clues to the resolution of the case.

“They found objects of interest, such as remains of bridles the same as those used to tie him up, duct tape, a box of latex gloves in which four pairs were missing”detailed police sources, according to the Spanish newspaper ‘El País’.

However, the label was the thread that the investigators pulled to find the alleged perpetrators. With nothing more than an orange sign that read ‘Super Bazar’, clues that led to labyrinths with no exit and a great responsibility behind them, the agents decided to resort to a weapon that was infallible for them, citizen collaboration.

(You may be interested: The woman who became a friend of her mother’s murderer to solve her crimes).

“Do you know what business in the Community of Madrid this label could be from? This information could be key in the investigation of a serious crime”, was the question that the authorities asked Internet users on Twitter, on December 2, 2021.

🚩 Thanks to citizen collaboration that same afternoon, the business from which the label came was identified👏 👉 The place where a homicide occurred was found and 9 people have been arrested Thank you very much! 💙 https://t.co/98fIRW88yc — National Police (@police) November 10, 2022

It turned out that Thanks to the efforts of the Madrid community that sent dozens of emails to the authorities, that same afternoon, the agents found the place – an establishment in the Madrid municipality of Parla– where the alleged perpetrators of the murder would have bought clothing to carry out their macabre plans.

Until now, the authorship is attributed to Freddy’s cousin and his partner, who would have hired seven more people to orchestrate the macabre and audacious robbery plan. “It got out of hand, they just wanted to hit him to steal, but they ended up killing him,” police sources explained.

Seven men and two women who are already in prison for the crime will have to answer to justice for the crimes of kidnapping, robbery with violence and homicide.

You can also read:

Aston Hall: dark mental hospital that experimented with poor children

The Soviet spy recruited in Bogotá who revealed great secrets of the USSR

Xavier Dupont: the French count who vanished after murdering his entire family

He gave him a trunk to store and had a corpse: the crime was solved after 40 years

The crime of two children against their classmate because ‘they had anger at him’

Trends WEATHER