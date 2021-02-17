In a study carried out by the KPMG consultancy, called “Report of the 2021 European Champions”, analyzed the economy of the great champions of the best European leagues and they drew conclusions about their economy in times of pandemic.

The fifth annual edition of the report, reviews and compares the most relevant business performance indicators of the champions of the six most prominent leagues in Europe in the 2019/2020 season: Juventus, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint Germain with their title at the national level and then Liverpool, which won the Premier League, Porto, which after 30 years regained the national title and Real Madrid with its 34th La Liga trophy.

PSG celebrating last year’s French Super Cup. Photo DPA

In terms of percentage, the one with the greatest year-on-year drop was the Porto that lost 50% of its income. Although, in addition to the pandemic, the key factor was the early exit from the playoffs for the Champions League. While PSG suffered the biggest blow in absolute terms: -95.4 million euros which is equivalent to a 15% loss. Bayern Munich suffered a less serious drop in revenue of -18.3 million Euros, or 3%.

If there was a winner within the club of European champions, Real Madrid recorded the highest operating income: 681.2 million despite having had a decline of 8%.

Liverpool, Premiere champion, also had a decline in revenue of 8%, although in his case that percentage corresponded to 47.6 million euros. For its part, Juventus suffered a drop of 13% (62.2 million). All these percentages correspond to the year-on-year loss.

Liverpool champion. Photo: DPA

“While the pre-COVID-19 seasons demonstrated steady and stable growth for almost all of Europe’s major league champions, the last one has been distressing, albeit to varying degrees. The coronavirus crisis has called into question the financial sustainability of the soccer ecosystem It has also revealed their fragility, “said Andrea Sartori, KPMG Global Director of Sports.

The arrival of the coronavirus came to bare the immeasurable salaries paid by the big clubs in Europe. “Even before the pandemic, inflated player salaries, coupled with rising transfer fees and agent fees, put significant strain on club finances.yes, ”Sartori added.

Real Madrid champion of La Liga. Photo: EFE.

In that sense, Real Madrid was the one that paid the most personally: the Merengue put 411 million euros in salaries. In second place, with 10% the PSG increased with an expense of 405.6 million. With a reduction of 6% and a payment of 314.8 million in personal costs, Bayern remains in third place. While Juve spent 284.3 million despite the reduction of 13% and in last place Porto with 90.6 million.

Somehow, the report concludes with that phrase that proclaims that crises are opportunities. And maybe this is the time to honesty player salaries.