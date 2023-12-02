The terrible loneliness of the doctor after the Covid pandemic (and the comparison with a pilot)

Of Gabriele Bronzetti *

It is necessary to safeguard the health and dignity of those who care for us. A well-known cardiologist offers a comparison with the pilot of an airplane

You are about to board the plane. At a certain point you are overtaken by a guy running towards the cabin out of breath, dishevelled, sweaty, in a rumpled and greasy tracksuit. Ask who he is and they answer: the pilot. Climb up. You are flying sardines in a bus without wheels. The speaker hammers you with charity raffles, discounted perfumes and new reachable destinations. You can’t take it anymore, the poor pressurization suffocates you, the children cry incessantly due to the absurd tension in their eardrums. And here you see him again, the pilot, offering coffee for three euros and a half mineral for five. A sandwich costs a gastroscopy. There’s turbulence, there’s dancing, the pilot disappears. Finally we land. The plane has been stopped for a while but you can’t get off. From the window you always see him, the pilot, who single-handedly extracts the luggage from the hold and throws it to the ground. After a while you disembark, you miraculously find your suitcase and when you queue for the taxi, he, the pilot, passes by again, hunched towards the buses. Would you still get on that plane? Consider the loneliness of that pilot, because he could be your doctor.

The Covid-19 pandemic could be for healthcare what September 11th was for civil aviation. From that moment on we looked at planes with distrust and fear. The stewardesses have aged suddenly. Planes have become country couriers, same price and same inconvenience. an era cloaked in faith in progress, mechanical precision and glittering beauty, even winged luxury is over. Do you know when the plane pierces the clouds and you are dazzled by blue? For a moment you don’t understand if you are alive or dead, in paradise. Anesthesia before surgery. If it happens in a modern aircraft, with elegant stewardesses and stewards, with well-dressed and well-rested pilots, it gives rise to hope of waking up alive. Now, Who would trust a tired, depressed and lonely pilot?

The plane is a hospital. It is not normal for an object weighing hundreds of tons to fly, just as it is not natural for people to make love only a few days after a heart attack. Yet we fly, without knowing anything about lift, about reactors, about the weather up there. Someone studied for us. We have to trust and we can only control the crew, from the captain to the stewardesses. Among many rights, patients have the duty to watch over the health of their doctors. We must not allow hospitals to become low-cost companies. it is clear that if investments are lowered too much, safety standards will not be respected. The staff will be fewer and fewer and more tired. See also Consulcesi: "Excluding the Medicine test, appeal and registration with reservation"