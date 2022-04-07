River debuted in the Copa Libertadores with a win against Alianza Lima. The night seemed to end in joy due to the return of Matías Suárez’s goal, but it was marred by the serious injury suffered by Robert Rojas.
There were only a few minutes left to go and the Peruvian team was looking for a tie with more dedication than football. In that madness to look for the result, a very disloyal attitude of Aldair Rodríguez, who kicked him without the ball to the defender of the Millionaire.
Rojas quickly fell to the ground in pain and had to receive prompt medical attention. The soccer player’s tears showed that something serious was happening and he was removed on a stretcher. The first information is that he suffered fractured tibia and fibula and will miss the rest of the year.
Although Wilmar Roldan’s first decision was to admonish the Alianza Lima player, after seeing how the Paraguayan turned out, he changed his card and he got his deserved red. The Peruvian soccer player received all the repudiation on social networks and it is expected that he will receive a strong sanction.
River will return from Peru with the three points, but it was reflected in the faces of the players that it is not a night to celebrate. An injury that hurts everyone and a very sensitive loss for Marcelo Gallardo’s team.
