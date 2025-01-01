The massive accident that this first day of the year 2025 has caused a dozen deaths in the center of New Orleans has left terrible images of despair and victims lying on the road.

These images can be seen in videos spread through social networks, which have been recorded by eyewitnesses in the area of ​​Bourbon Street, the popular nightlife area where the events occurred and where emergency teams can be seen. working, and police officers gathered in a cordoned-off area of ​​the street.

Even shots are heardsince the perpetrator of the accident has opened fire and exchanged shots with the security forces.