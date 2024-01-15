Four people died and another is in critical condition after a hot air balloon crashes in Arizona desert Sunday morning, according to the Eloy Police Department. The incident occurred near Sunshine Boulevard and Hanna Road.

Five people were on board the hot air balloon, including a pilot and four passengers, eight of whom were parachutists. According to Eloy Mayor Micah Powell, skydivers reported that something “catastrophic” happened just before the accident.

After the skydivers jumped, it was reported that something went wrong with the balloon, whose structure “was straight up and down,” according to Powell. “The impact was very great.”

“Details are scarce at this time,” said Eloy Police Chief Byron Gwaltney. “Notifications to next of kin are still ongoing and not all are local.”

Sad loss and shock in Eloy

The accident took place in steep bush terrain in the desert, about 8 kilometers north of the city.. The weather was clear and cold, with temperatures at -1 degrees Celsius at the time of the accident. Relatives of one of the victims confirmed that Katie Bartrom, a 28-year-old registered nurse and outdoor and skydiving enthusiast, was among the deceased.

Eloy, located approximately 65 miles southeast of Phoenix, is known for being an active location for hot air balloon enthusiasts, with festivals and related activities. The city, according to Powell, has a close-knit skydiving community.

The city of Eloy is emotionally affected, highlighting the importance of the parachute community

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are on the scene to conduct a thorough investigation and determine the cause of the accident. This tragic event has shocked the local community and additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.