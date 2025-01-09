This is the New Zealander Ali Riley, defender of Angel City FC from the American city and captain of her country’s team. Fortunately, she has not suffered personal injuries and declares herself “safe”, but this Thursday she published on her social media accounts a shocking aerial photo of a huge set of burned houseswith an arrow pointing to one of them.

The brief message that accompanies the image is also devastating: «It was our house. How is it possible? It can’t be real».

«I keep looking at this photo to realize that it is real. I was there Monday night for dinner. I was chatting with mom and dad. I saw the sunset. And now everything is gone forever,” adds the New Zealand soccer player.









His North American club, Angel City, also issued a heartfelt statement on Instagram: “Our hearts go out to our Angel City family and our beautiful city of Los Angeles. We extend our love and support to those who have lost loved ones, homes and businesses in the Los Angeles fires. We are deeply grateful to the brave firefighters and members of the emergency services “who work tirelessly to protect and help our great Los Angeles community.”

«Please remain vigilant and follow all safety instructions. We are actively sharing resources and ways to help in our stories of instagram», adds the Californian women’s team.