It was like losing again for Boca and for River. Each of the 90 minutes of nothing that trickled across the screen served to rewind the tape and curse. To project and regret. To think about that first leg of the Gallardo Doll or the fateful revenge for Miguel Russo’s. But it is not Carlos Tevez or Enzo Pérez. The one who lifts the Copa Libertadores is Gustavo Gómez and the one who forgets the performance and unleashes the madness is Palmeiras, who for the second time in his history is enshrined in a very poor final, which will quickly be lost in oblivion.

It is enough to observe that the champion’s first archery shot came in the eighth minute discount, when not even the imminent overtime generated expectations of change. Rony’s center from the right and at the far post, Breno Lopes’ perfect jump to overcome Pará’s weak mark and get a magnificent header.

An instant of glory, an action out of context. If the only scene out of the script up to that moment had occurred two minutes before and outside the field of play when Santos’ coach did everything possible not to give the ball to Marcos Rocha and caused a dispute. The seed of the goal could be found there.

It could be that this action has unblocked a hermetic procedure. The truth is that Cuca ended up expelled, climbing to the stalls and seeing from there how for the first time his team lost concentration, misaligned the marks and Palmeiras launched himself to glory.

It is inevitable from these latitudes and before an anodyne final that could not even captivate the 7,800 “close friends, guests, privileged people” who managed to enter the Maracana, play with the ease that a counterfactual scenario gives, and imagine the Boca-River that was not. And by the way, of course, imagine it with the best condiments, with the whole backpack of fresh and ancient backgrounds that the two Argentine giants carry, with the morbid, with individual duels, with the chance of a quick revenge. The one who doesn’t play is always the best, the coaches often say. This time, it happened.

Boot, Palmeiras and Santos went out to fight. It did not last long. They gritted their teeth to show that the final climate was at least in the frictions, in the reactions to protest infractions, in the sticky marks. But in this game of marking territory and showing strength, it was becoming evident that the process was going to resemble too much what was supposed in the previous one. When that happens, soccer tends to be more boring.

Both preferred to attack from the left side: Palmeiras with Rony, and Santos with Soteldo. It was no coincidence that at 8 minutes Lucas Veríssimo, the good central scorer who played his last game with the Peixe jersey and will continue his career at Benfica, went vehemently to the cross on the right side against Rony. He took ball and man positions. He raised dust and found in Patricio Loustau’s yellow a message that exceeded the defender. The intelligent Argentine judge put a brake on the spicy that began to be sniffed at each divided ball.

If in the first quarter of an hour they played who was more handsome, what followed until the end of the game was a dispute to see who was less unprotected. Marinho did not break the mold on Santos’ right wing, Menino did not appear on the other side.

An example of the scarcity of resources offered by the final is worthwhile: when Palmeiras had a winger in attack on the right wing, Marcos Rocha took up the race, he removed the perspiration from his hands, he expected Gustavo Gómez to cross from one area to the other and sent the center to the pot.

Cuca had surprised in the initial formation by putting Sandry and leaving Lucas Braga on the bench. The intention was to strengthen the middle and give Alison freedom to play in front of the line of four defenders and be the one to start the exit. The coach achieved a part of the plan: he had more than his rival the ball. But it failed to generate game. Palmeiras? a mirror in the inconsequential.

For the second half, Soteldo and Marinho were a little excited when they invented a risky action in a stopped ball. At 13 minutes, the Venezuelan steps on the ball, the Brazilian takes out the left-handed center that flies in slow motion and Veríssimo, who enters the far post alone, fails to hit.

Nothing at all. It is longed for the VAR to find what the images do not show, it is expected that an error will unlock the game, that a stopped ball reaches its destination … Something happens.

In that shortage, Santos returns to insinuate with a Pituca shot that Weverton clears; and the rebound that Felipe Jonatan captures and tries with an external face bomb that goes wide.

Loustau, with good refereeing in a final that did not demand too much, added eight minutes. Perhaps the Argentine was the only one who kept a hope of goal.

And the match between Cuca and Marcos Rocha arrived for the ball. And the Santos coach, who is usually celebrated for his retail and soccer footprint, stepped on the wrong foot. And Breno Lopes, who did not appear in any previous analysis, who entered the 39th minute of the second half by Gabriel Menino, one of those accused to be the hero of Palmeiras, jumps like never before and nails his header.

Football tends to make a fool of certainties. That happened in Santos-Palmeiras, two Brazilian teams that played an awful final but, when there was no illusion to hold on to, had an unexpected explosion.