skiing

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norwegian champion and winner of a World Cup, boyfriend of Mikaela Shiffrin, was the victim of a serious fall in the last bend that leads to the finish line of the Wengen downhill. Kilde lost his balance in the final stretch, arriving in a sprawling position on the left-hand bend that precedes the short final schuss. As he fell he hit the guards and there were traces of blood on the slope from the wounds he sustained on the edges of his skis. Emergency services began immediately, and Kilde's leg was bandaged to stop the bleeding.



00:55