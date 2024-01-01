SKI

The Italian Christof Innerhofer fell in the Super Giant of the Bormio World Cup. The 39-year-old skier from South Tyrol was thrown at high speed against the safety nets from a bump on the 'Stelvio' slope. Innerhofer got up, touching his knee, then sat down on the snow again, before being transported to hospital by helicopter: he had a cut on his face from which blood was coming out, probably caused by the impact with a pole on the slope.



00:54