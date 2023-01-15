Club América visited the Estadio Nemesio Diez to face the Diablos Rojos de Toluca on matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 tournament, where they sought to achieve their first win of the tournament, after having debuted with a disappointing 0-0 draw against the Gallos Blancos of Querétaro on date 1.
The game in ‘El Infierno’ was not easy at all and the fact is that the locals took the lead in the first minutes and although they were able to equalize very soon, they were on top again and in the end the game ended with another draw, but on this occasion to two annotations works of brian rodriguez Y Henry Martin.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For this match, the coaching staff tested other players in some positions, jonathan rodriguez Y Richard Sanchez They began in the bank, being that they have been one of the undisputed holders of ortiz from the last tournament.
Another of those who entered the exchange as a revulsive was the Colombian Roger Martinez and he did it so as not to make a difference and has left most of the Azulcremas fans wanting to win the game.
This after the compensation of the match, the player had a clear goal play to overcome the match and take the three points. The ball reached his feet inside the area with space and time to shoot it on goal, but instead he sent the ball into the stands, wasting that great opportunity.
#terrible #failure #shows #commitment #Roger #Martínez #America
Leave a Reply