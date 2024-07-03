CThere are more and more Latinos living in the United Statessince they can find in this country comforts and luxuries that, perhaps, are more difficult to find elsewhere. Beyond its insertion in the country, it has some differences with another sector of the population and in this case a health issue is of concern.

There is a very serious disease that spread very strongly among Latinos in recent times: HIVAccording to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Nearly a third of HIV cases reported in the country are among Latinos.

In fact, Latinos or Hispanics represent only 20 percent of the US population, but they still have the highest rate of infections of this disease, which in almost all cases is transmitted through sexual contact and can be fatal if not treated in time. Between 2018 and 2022, when HIV cases were controlled at a general level in the United States, there was an increase of 19 percent in this specific sector.

In the place CNN They mention that This may be because Latinos mostly have worse conditions when it comes to health insurance.as well as economic stability within the country, which can lead to neglect due to lack of resources and end up infected with this disease.

The difficulties experienced by an HIV-infected patient in the United States

In CNN They also shared the statements of Felix Hernandez, A 31-year-old man who went through many complications on the social side when he found out he had HIV. “I had no one I could count on other than the medical staff.“, the boy began to explain.

And then he added: “Sometimes you want someone who can relate to you and unfortunately, although medical staff can be a great support system, sometimes they are not positive and they don’t understand what you are going through.” The patient said that He began to have thoughts about being unable to find a new partner or start a family.