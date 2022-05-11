United Kingdom.- We all hope that our life will change unexpectedly and we will become rich by taking the lotteryNevertheless, money can change people in the United Kingdom.

Last night, a person won the incredible jackpot in the UK National Lottery with 184 million pounds sterling (more than 4 billion Mexican pesos) but previous lottery winners wish they had never become millionairesaccording to the Mirror medium.

Andy Carter, lottery winner advisor for Camelot, said: “Players are urged to check their tickets and call us if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”

Millions of Britons have won large sums in the lottery, and more than 6 thousand people have become millionaires.

Many went to enjoy their fortune, others ended up wishing they hadn’t bought a lottery ticketas they regret how they changed their life.

Michael spent all his money on alcohol and parties / Photo: PENNSYLVANIA

Like the case of Michael Carrol, who worked as a garbage man and thanks to a winning ticket, he took 9.7 million pounds sterling in 2002 when he was 19 years old.

But in his fight against the additionI take him to he wasted his money on booze, sex parties and expensive carsleaving it bankrupt in 2013.

Currently Micahel Carrol leads a quiet life and told The Sun that his dealer who introduced him to crack has more money from his lottery than he does, but “Do not regret anything“.

Callie Rogers became the youngest lottery winner / Photo: Daily Mirror

Another case was that of Callie Rogers, who at the age of 16 won the incredible amount of 1.8 million pounds sterling in 2003, being the youngest lottery winner in history.

Nevertheless, the young woman squandered her fortune on plastic surgery, cocaine, clothes and gave away £500,000 to friends and family.

He later revealed to the outlet This Morning, that battled depression and attempted suicide. She is currently 30 years old and says that she is much happier with her life as a working mother and now she has three children.

John was left indebted by his passion for cars / Photo: Mirror

In the year of 1997, John McGuinness won 10 million pounds sterling and used the money to give it away to his family, his ex-wife and dedicated himself to his passion for cars.

Nevertheless, John ended up jobless and penniless thanks to his passion and invested €4.6 million in the club Livingston FC. Because John had used his money as collateral against the club’s loans, he was responsible for the entire debt.

Another young woman was Jane Park who won the £1 million jackpot at age 17 but was sued as the money ruined her life.

“I have material things, but other than that my life is empty What is my purpose in life?” the young woman told the Sunday People.

“I thought it would make my life ten times better, but it made it ten times worse. I would quit having no money most days.”

The couple separated / Photo: PENNSYLVANIA

The couple Colin and Christine Weir won the biggest lottery jackpot in history with £161 million in 2011, however they separated in 2019after 38 years of marriage.

Mr. Colin Wier died at the age of 71 last December 2021.

Another unusual event was the case of Mark Goodram and Jon Watson who used data from a stolen debit card to buy a lottery scratch card that won £4 million.

The couple from Bolton, Greater Manchester, were jailed, but not before they went out partying for four days after taking the award.

The suspicious officials of Camelot they refused to pay after Goodram revealed that he did not have a bank account to pay the cash.

Both denied the fraudbut later pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 18 months at Bolton Crown Court in December.

A case of fraud related to the lottery uncovered a case of abuse.

The rapist bricklayer conspired with Giles Knibbs, a Camelot insider, who had access to vital information on unclaimed tickets.

While on prison leave, claimed an unclaimed £2.5 million fine which had been purchased in Worcestershire in March 2009.

In 2019, he was jailed for nine years, after Knibbs took his own life in 2015.

Another similar event was that of Iorworth Hoare who won £7.2 million in the National Lottery in 2004, while in prison after being convicted of attempted rape.

He took the ticket to an Asda in Middlesbrough in 2004 during a weekend furlough from Leyhill Open Prison, a year before he was released.

He has spent 30 years in jail since 1973 for one rape, three attempted rapes and two indecent assaults.

His victim successfully campaigned for the law to be changed so he could sue Hoare for damages.

