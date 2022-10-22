Two children under the age of 16, a brother and a sister, escaped from the place where they lived, due to the terrible conditions in which their mother kept them.

The teenagers managed to get to the county police station with the help of a neighbor from the neighborhood.

According to the woman’s testimony, the adolescents arrived at the door of her house hungry and in poor condition. She also affirms that, according to what the twins told hermanaged to escape after breaking the handcuffs with which their mother kept them imprisoned in the laundry.

The young people managed to flee on Tuesday, however, they had made a first attempt the day before, which was frustrated by their mother, who, realizing the facts, severely punished them.

In addition, according to what the witness told the local television network, KTRK-TV, the two minors had scars on their bodies, especially on their hands, which were also swollen due to numerous attempts to remove their handcuffs.

Zaikiya Duncan, 40, and her partner Jova Terrell, 27, were captured in Louisiana, where they are originally from and where they escaped with five other children between the ages of 7 and 14, who were handed over to other relatives or placed in custody. child protection services.

According to documents to which the Houston KHOU had access, the minors would have been subjected to numerous abuses: their mother forced them to drink household cleaners as punishment for “talking too much“, also sometimes made them defecate and urinate on themselves and even ingest their body fluids. Not to mention the violent beatings that their mother sometimes gave them with metal objects.

Although the Texas police indicated that they had not received previous notifications of the abuses, the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services reported that they had a record of at least one case since 2012.

