A young man is tried in Spain accused of having killed his mother and eaten part of the body, after he himself reported to the Police that even gave pieces to his dog.

The policemen who testified this Wednesday in the trial that takes place in Madrid offered a harsh account of what they found in the house where the mother’s body was found in 2019, with leftovers all over the house, some in the process of being cooked.

The defendant, Alberto SG, 28, He then confessed that he had resorted to cannibalism to try to make the corpse disappear. He said that he had chopped up the body and eaten some parts raw, others cooked and some gave them to the dog, as the policemen recalled.

According to the prosecutor’s brief, the event occurred in early 2019 when the defendant had an argument with his 69-year-old mother in the flat they shared in Las Ventas, next to the famous bullring in Madrid.

A saw and two knives

During the confrontation, the son strangled his mother, carried the corpse to the bedroom and with “a carpenter’s saw and two kitchen knives” he dismembered the body “with the purpose of making his body disappear.”

The victim, Maria Soledad Gomez, widow, He had reported his son for abuse 12 times. Family arguments were sometimes settled with the mediation of the defendant’s older brother, who lived at another address.

Members of the Police reported that They went to the home after a call from a friend of the mother, That alerted that he had not heard from her for days. When the young man was asked at the door of the house if his mother was inside, he answered affirmatively and let them pass.

A policeman from the Salamanca district patrol who went to the home, located on Francisco Navacerrada street in the La Guindalera neighborhood, reported that when he was transferring the detainee to the police station, he asked him what had happened and the young man “He spontaneously told that he had killed his mother and that he had dismembered the body”, after suffocating her from behind.

“And that this body was eaten sometimes cooked, other times raw, and other times it was given to the dog”, all this “like such a normal conversation”, with “naturalness and coldness”, which caught the attention of all the agents who intervened at that time.

Coldness

The accused would have been justified in that “it made life impossible for him”, in a confession he made coldly, showing no repentance but manifesting her concern about what would happen to the dog.

The agent also explained that the detainee had traces of dried blood on the corner of his lips and pieces of meat on his nails., and that they knew the young man for other interventions because he used to violate a restraining order that he had on his mother and for the consumption or sale of drugs in a nearby park.

A homicide deputy inspector who later made the visual inspection of the house detailed that the deceased’s head was on the bed, on a blanket, and next to it was a piece of scalp, an ear, a knife, and a saw.

Next to the bed were two severed hands, with long painted nails, a gaunt pelvis and, on top of a sideboard, a round bowl with what looked like a human heart and underneath a fork.

The cannibal of Sales’ remained in custody until this April 20, more than two years after his arrest, the trial against him was resumed..

The Prosecutor’s Office asks for Alberto SG fifteen years in prison for a crime of homicide with aggravated relationship and five months for desecration of a corpse, in a jury trial.

The defendant testified Tuesday that he had no recollection of what he is accused of. and that he usually hears strange voices from acquaintances and even celebrities, which he heard at that very moment in the courtroom, and that when the events occurred they said: “Kill your mother. I’m going to dismember you.”

The young man, who recognized that you were ever hospitalized for a mental problem and are taking medicationWhen asked about what he did during the days that he could have lived with his dismembered mother, he vaguely explained that he drank.

A life of conflict

In an article published in the newspaper El Tiempo, it was highlighted that “A thorough recount of the defendant’s youth for answers.”

“It was learned that Alberto began to hear voices at the age of 15 when, due to urinary insufficiency, he suffered ridicule from his schoolmates. Academic and work inactivity led him to a life on the street. He, even, He had a restraining order from his mother’s house, however, she used to receive him so that he would not sleep in the open “, described in the post.

In turn, Alberto’s brother indicated that on many occasions tried to help him with his hallucinogen problem, however, all efforts were unsuccessful.

EFE, AFP