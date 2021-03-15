She was drugged, kidnapped, violently beaten and raped. The calvary of the Colombian journalist, Jineth Bedoya Lima finally he arrived to be heard before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

His torment was unleashed on May 25, 2000. And for more than a decade the crime remained totally unpunished.

Now at the IACHR, during three days of hearings, the State of Colombia will give explanations about its passivity in the case, and the Court could determine an international condemnation against this country.

Horror and violence

On May 25, 2000, 26-year-old Jineth faced her work day like any other day. He had an interview pending with a possible source, in the case that he had been investigating about arms trafficking, disappearances and homicides that involved officials and members of the paramilitary group Autodefensas Unidas de Colombia (AUC).

Right there, at the gates of the Bogotá Model Prison, where she had been summoned to speak with her alleged source, three men intercepted her, forced her into a vehicle, drugged her, tortured her and then raped her for more than 16 hours. Then they left her lying on a road that leaves the city of Bogotá, towards the eastern plains, in an unpopulated area near Villavicencio.

Jineth Bedoya Lima journalist and activist. Photo: Juan Manuel Foglia

These three criminals would later be recognized as members of the AUC.

Jineth Bedoya posted on her Twitter account: “Taking my case before an international court is not only about vindicating what has happened to me as a woman and as a journalist. It is also opening the door of hope for thousands of women and girls who, like me, had to face violence in the middle of the Colombian armed conflict ”.

What happened still shakes Jineth and when she refers to the bully of the group of kidnappers, she remembers that he put his gun to her temple, loaded it and after hitting her forced her to open her eyes as wide as she could. “It took me a long time to stop feeling dirty and many years to allow a man to touch me again. A rape is not a punch or a hit, it is a crime that it destroys our lives”Recalls Jineth.

Advances of the case

Jineth Bedoya was encouraged to speak publicly about what had happened to her only in 2009. Since then she has led the campaign “It is not time to shut up”, which encourages women to report sexual assault and gender-based violence.

She herself explained her prolonged silence about the rape she suffered: “After the kidnapping I kept silent because I thought that as a journalist I could not identify myself as a victim. Besides, I was so ashamed that it was impossible for me to even talk about it with my mother. And he was aware that, even if he denounced, nothing was going to happen and I was going to wear myself out in that process ”.

Jineth Bedoya was encouraged to speak publicly about what had just happened to her in 2009. Photo: Juan Manuel Foglia.

Finally, this Monday the process against the State of Colombia began and the IACHR convened public hearings. In total, four cases under study by the Court will be analyzed, as well as two judgments and an advisory opinion. Among those four cases, there is that of the journalist.

The slow advance of justice

Despite the fact that Jineth Bedoya immediately reported her abduction and rape to the authorities, for 11 years Colombian justice did not make further progress on the case. That is why in May 2011 Jineth took her case before the IACHR, forcing the Attorney General’s Office to resume the investigations. From there, three people were linked to the crime: the paramilitary Alejandro Cardenas Orozco, the Baker” Mario Jaimes Mejia and “eggepisca” Jesus Emiro Pereira.

The then prosecutor who was handling the case, Viviane Morales, determined that there was a State debt to Jineth Bedoya. The file was classified as crime against humanity and, therefore, imprescriptible.

But despite the case being labeled in this way, the connection of these three people to the crime was the only advance on the case in 20 years. According to the investigation, they were involved about 25 people and even responsibility on the part of State agents.

Among the slow advances, the Court determined that everything that had happened could have been avoided: “It was argued that the Colombian State had knowledge of the situation of real and imminent risk in which the journalist was and did not take action understood as reasonable to protect it ”. This is how the Court expressed itself in a statement.

The importance of the case

The relevance of what happened with Jineth Bedoya, in addition to imparting justice and trying to find the culprits of her kidnapping and rape, both physically and also the intellectual authors, is that it will be the first time that the IACHR will rule on the violence against women journalists, but also the first time that an international court will express itself on sexual violence In colombia.

A woman looks at one of the portraits in an exhibition in tribute to women victims of femicide, in Medellín. Photo: EFE

In April 2020, the Chapultepec index, a measurement tool on freedom of the press and expression, indicated that Colombia only had almost 58 points of freedom of the press and was framed within a panorama of partial restriction.

And Viviana Krsticevic, director of the Center for Justice and International Law (CEJIL), which represents Bedoya, also expressed herself in this regard: “The use of sexual violence against women journalists is one of the tools that silence their voice in the press. of Colombia and worldwide. The Jineth case crosses the silencing of women journalists with the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war ”.

According to the document presented by the IACHR, “Jineth Bedoya was the victim of constant threats and attacks against her life and personal integrity related to the practice of journalism before her kidnapping, on May 25, 2000 (…), she never received protection of the State and the threats continued ”.

In turn, it is added in the document that the State is not only guilty for not guaranteeing protection, but also for the impunity that led to an investigation in the Prosecutor’s Office for 11 years that only identified three culprits – the material authors of the crimes. facts – but there was no identification of the determinants of what happened.

In 2018, the IACHR indicated that the Colombian State is responsible for the violation of the right to life, liberty, integrity, freedom of expression, equality before the law, rights to judicial guarantees and protection.

There is latent a possible international condemnation against Colombia determined by the Court, depending on what happens with the public hearings.

Redacción Clarín, with information from El Tiempo and Clarín archive.

