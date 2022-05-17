The cases of cannibalismAlthough they are not common, they do happen more often than people think. In Miami, United States, a case from 2012 shocked the Policemedical personnel and the media when a man ate part of another person’s face.

The police received a call from Larry Vega, a person who was riding a bicycle on the McArthur Bridge -which connects Miami with South Beach-, when he found himself in one of the exits with a naked man on top of another semi-naked one, tearing off bits of skin and flesh.

The attacker was Rudy Eugene, 31, who according to the authorities, managed to eat the ears, nose, an eyeball and part of the forehead of the victim, who was identified as Ronald Poppo, 65, and at the time he was homeless.

Despite Vega’s yelling and threatening for Eugene to stop attacking Poppo, it was all to no avail. In fact, according to police reports, when the agent arrived at the scene, he repeatedly warned Eugene to stop, but he did not have much reaction either.

It took five bullet hits for the man to stop devouring the other in an attack that, according to what a security camera collected, lasted 18 minutes.

Due to this, Eugene died at the scene and Poppo was taken in critical condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital, from where they announced that He lost almost 75% of his face due to the attacks.

At the beginning of the investigation, the Police were able to identify that both people had misdemeanor records and it was reported that those involved did not know each other. However, this information changed some time later when it was revealed that Eugene had briefly met Poppo while working for the Miami homeless community.

The victim survived the attack and with the help of a fundraiser managed to undergo several reconstructive surgeries. Nevertheless, much of the damage to his face was irreparable.



According to what the victim explained to the authorities from the hospital, Eugene approached him in a friendly manner at first, but from one moment to another he began to accuse him of having stolen his bible and then hit him and began to devour his face.

What could have caused this attack?

Both the authorities and medical sources who were consulted about the case concluded that, due to the “brutal nature of his acts”, as reported by the BBC, it is very likely that Eugene was not in “full use of his faculties due to the consumption of some drug”.

According to what was reported by the aforementioned British media, the doctors at the hospital where the victim was taken considered that the attacker could have consumed what they call “bath salts” to refer to the mixture of several substances -such as cocaine and ecstasy – which are sold in containers similar to those of this product.

Dr. Paul Adams, who works at the hospital where Poppo was admitted, told ‘BBC’: “It is very difficult to control someone who has been taking this type of substance. They are so agitated, paranoid and experiencing such psychotic behavior that it is impossible to communicate with them.”



In addition, he added that the substances even make you lose the perception of pain, so it would explain all the shots that had to be given to Eugene to release the victim.

Could it have been a case of schizophrenia?

The assistant professor of psychiatry at the University of Miami, Patricia Junquera, told the ‘BBC’ that sometimes the consumption of these drugs can generate “outbreaks of schizophrenia”, which refer to moments in which there may be erratic behaviors in the consumers.

In addition, Eugene was naked at the time of the events and usually the use of these drugs is also related to an increase in body temperature.

Nevertheless, the result of the toxicology tests only revealed the consumption of cannabis, so the reason for this bloody act is still a mystery to the world.

