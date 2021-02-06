It was 10 days that shook the (financial) world. On Wall Street they still linger The Effects Of The War Between Big Hedge Funds And Millions Of Anonymous Gamblers focused on the share price of GameStop, a video game retailer on the brink of bankruptcy. It was an epic battle, worthy of a movie. In fact, Netflix and MGM announced that they will bring the case to the big screen.

The share of GameStop, which is publicly traded as GME, soared surprisingly and in a short time went from US $ 17 to a high of US $ 483. The upload was originated by thousands of “anti-system” comments on the WallStreetBets forum of the Reddit social network, which caused heavy losses to hedge funds who bet down through the “short selling” mechanism. The move enriched many small savers and one of the big losers was Melvin Capital, a fund that was forced to close its positions “short” on GameStop.

“While a couple of large funds lost, much of the $ 20 billion in gains from the rise in GameStop stock (nearly $ 16 billion) 9 big investors took it”, Explains Darío Epstein, financial analyst at Research for Traders. That happened because they had shares of that company, which in June of last year were trading at US $ 4. According to a study by IBD and S&P Global Market Intelligence, the big winners include several creditors from Argentina, such as BlackRock and Fidelity.

GameStop wasn’t the only Reddit forum favorite. There are other highly undervalued stocks (including BlackBerry, Nokia and the US cinema chain AMC), whose prices jumped overnight and later fell. The abrupt stock market changes did not go unnoticed: The brand new Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, met with the major financial regulators, including the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Federal Reserve, to discuss the situation.

“What happened is a bad precedent and deepens prejudices for long-term investments. Regulations always take time, but in the long run they will appear”Says Nery Persichini of GMA Capital, a brokerage firm. The suspicion, difficult to prove according to the experts, is whether manipulate prices through WallStreetBets, a forum that groups 8.5 million users self-rated as “Degenerate”. To illustrate its size, Persichini says “GameStop traded $ 100 billion in just one week.”

“The reality is that when there is a price hike without support, it always ends in a crash”, Interprets Ariel Manito, from Portfolio Personal. Diego Martínez Burzaco, head of Research at Inviu, a stock exchange platform, completes: “These bubbles are very dangerous. When quotes are decoupled from fundamentals, everything ends in the same place or worse, and the party is paid by those who arrived late ”.

Wall Street is still convulsed by coordinated “stock guerrilla” tactics through Reddit. Without going any further and after falling sharply, the GameStop stock recovered this Friday to US $ 63, this is 4 times the value at the beginning of the first stampede. “We really need to make sure that our financial markets are working properly and that investors are protected”Yellen said last week.

The “degenerates” have other targets, according to the Reddit posts. The millions of small anonymous savers of WallStreetBets consumed another blow last Monday and the price of silver climbed 11%, in what was the highest daily rise in the last 11 years. Later it collapsed (the metal analogy is worth it), but many forum members swear it was not them. However, doubts persist.

There is an open debate on the subject. For some, like Epstein, the collusion between small investors and large funds “is a paradigm shift in the stock market and a huge transfer of power”. Others are more cautious and believe that the only new thing is the ways of communicating through social networks. “Before there were also versions and rumors. Or the opinions of gurus, such as Warren Buffet and George Soros, who set trends to favor their own investments, ”said economist Claudio Zuchovicki.

Connoisseurs also highlight the greater facilities that ordinary people have to access capital markets through apps: in the United States, those that are fashionable are Robinhood and Charles SchwabThey’re free, they don’t charge commissions, and they grew dramatically in the hottest days of Wall Street. All this based on the long cultural tradition of that country, in which “50% of the population buy shares”, Highlights Manito.

“It is very dangerous to invest in this way – warns Martínez Burzaco – because the capital available to bear funds, such as Melvin Capital, is much more important than the sum of the wills of all retail savers”. However, the specialist does not rule out that other surprises may be repeated. Epstein describes that the emergence of Reddit forum members changed the scene forever. “Most of them are young, with a lot of market information and who have platforms to operate at very low cost,” he said.

On the other side of the counter are bearish funds that “rented” GameStop shares with the intention of buying them back cheaper. In the heat of the rise and due to the market’s own regulations, Melvin Capital repurchased it at very high values ​​and although they denied the bankruptcy, its administrator, Gabe Plotkin, publicly acknowledged that they had suffered great losses. In the market they estimate that US $ 5,000 million, which represents 53% of its capital.

Another controversial issue is that amid the upheavals, RobinHood and other platforms restricted the ability to operate with the most affected assets: GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, Express, KOSS Corporation, Naked Brand, Nokia and Genius Brands International. The obstacles generated unease among savers unable to sell shares on time, a sensation that was amplified on social networks.

“Merval Bets”: an attempt to mimic the anti-Wall Street rebellion

WallStreetBets is a small investor forum running on Reddit – it has 8.5 million users.

he boom of small savers grouped in the social network Reddit (WallStreetBets) tried to replicate itself in Argentina, for now without success. Although they are very different markets, Telegram was formed the “Merval Bets”, which has 1,425 members and who analyze different assets listed on the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange to speculate.

Hoping to promote determined actions, “he set up the experiment around Carbochlor, which got to operate $ 20 million in a single day”Says Ariel Manito, from Portfolio Personal, but the move did not produce the expected results. Market analysts ironically on the issue. They say that the local stock market is “very small and does not work like in the United States”, which is why in a very few hours, Carboclor (which trades under the CARC nomenclature) rose so suddenly but immediately fell, which caused the discomfort of many users. The most angry was an anonymous “Wolf of the Merval”.

“This happened last Monday and shortly after the CARC sub-forum was erased, it may be that he was scared,” recalls Manito. The local stock market operates with a very different regulatory framework from developed markets. All facilitated by the rise of new digital tools to access the stock markets (Balanz, Personal Portfolio, Invest Online or Wall Market) that in Argentina operate with the rules of the traditional market. The big difference is the level of penetration and volume: in Argentina it ranges between 2 and 3% of the population buys shares while “in the US it is around 50%,” explains Manito.

All in a very revolting context due to the war unleashed between small North American investors, who exchange information on social networks and coordinate purchases of shares to harm certain hedge funds. Most of the WallStreetBets “activists” on Reddit consider themselves “anti-establishment” and have been adding new users. From January 24 to date, they went from 3 million to 8.5 million users, many of whom multiply their holdings in a speculative game of very high risk.

“Usually, they are young people under 35 years old, which do not have great fortunes (they invest an average of US $ 1,000), and represent a challenge to traditional finance”Says Darío Epstein, an analyst at Research for Traders. In his opinion, there is “a change in the rules of the game, but it is not yet known what the scope is and how the regulatory bodies will act.”

In fact, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is analyzing whether the comments on the Reddit forum were coordinated actions to boost the prices of stocks heavily affected by volatility, such as that of GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry and Nokia. One of the mobile applications to intervene in the stock markets, such as Robinhood, recorded 2.1 million downloads last week, in parallel with the abrupt and unexpected rises in shares of companies that were in trouble.

An army of retail investors made what is called a “Short squeeze”In other words, buying the shares under the “short selling” modality, such as those of the AMC and GameStop cinemas, to force the funds to sell their positions in Apple, Amazon and Tesla to compensate for their losses.

One of the funds most affected by this practice was Melvin Capital: it is estimated that the fund lost close to US $ 5 billion last week. Selling short or “shorting” is the practice of “renting” certain shares to buy them back cheaper later.

That is why it is known as a bearish bet. If the values ​​go up, the play produces losses. And if they go up a lot, the losses could be very high and that is why they are forced to buy them back at a certain level to avoid bankruptcy.

