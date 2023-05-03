Tuesday, May 2, 2023, 6:45 p.m.



| Updated 10:31 p.m.

Nerves, emotion and desire, a lot of desire to party. Those were the main ingredients of this Tuesday, May 2, in Caravaca de la Cruz. The municipality of Noroeste lived its big day with the Wine Horses race, which is the finishing touch to some festivities that are living their last hours. The Terremoto supporters club, together with their mare ‘Retama’, were the fastest and those who managed to take the victory with a time of 8 seconds and 155 thousandths in an event that once again brought together numerous people from Caravaqueños and residents of other towns in the Region of Murcia.

In second place was the Artesano club, with a time of 8 seconds and 282 thousandths, only 177 thousandths after the champions. Behind her, only three thousandths of a mile away, was the Bavieka group, while the Rebelde and Luminoso supporters clubs finished in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The weather did not cloud one of the most anticipated days of the year by the inhabitants of Caravaca, unlike the 2022 edition. The sun and the heat were protagonists in another day to remember for the residents who came to celebrate and for those members of the clubs that participated in the race.

This 2023 is the second year that the caravaqueños celebrate their festivities after being declared as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by Unesco. The main streets of the city were filled with color from the morning, especially white and red. At around 2:15 p.m. the competition began, which lasted until after 6:30 p.m., gathered thousands of fans and left the Terremoto peña as the winner of the race. It took them 8 seconds and 155 thousandths to complete the 80-meter run with their four-legged champion: ‘Retama’.



J.F.R.



harnessing awards Shortly before eight in the afternoon, the president of the Bando de los Caballos del Vino, Francisco Javier Gallego, with the esplanade of the Basilica full of horsemen, announced that the first prize for harnessing corresponds to the Universo club. Second place goes to Al-Bino and third to Terry. The fourth was Whimsical and the fifth, Jupiter. The La Pastora and Panterry supporters clubs rose to the third block; to the second block, Terremoto and Gacel; and to the first block, Zuagir and Solterón-Triana.