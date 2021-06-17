The story of Inspector Izidine Naíta takes place in Mozambique in 1976. A year earlier, in that country, located on the east coast of the African continent, opposite the island of Madagascar, a revolution had developed: the country had declared its independence and it was no longer a Portuguese colony.

A year later, too, In 1977, a civil war would start right there, that would last until 1992 and would leave more than a million dead, when confronting the communist government of that time against anti-communist forces, as happened in much of that continent, in a context exacerbated by the Cold War.

This is, broadly speaking, the context in which it takes place The frangipani terrace (frangipani is a flower native to tropical areas), one of the three novels by Mozambican writer Mia Couto, one of the most prominent voices from Africa, almost an expert in rescuing the memory and telling the history of his country, and as if that were not enough, one of the six finalists in 2015 for the International Man Booker Prize.

His narrative addresses the Mozambican civil war and Portuguese colonialism.

“The terrace of the frangipani”, by Mia Couto (Edhasa, $ 1,195).

“When I wrote this book (1996) –he pointed out Couto In a recent interview with the Télam agency – my country had just emerged from a traumatic conflict, a civil war that lasted 16 years and that killed a million people. And at that moment there was a sense of urgency: this wound had to be forgotten. We did not have any institution of accountability for the crimes committed. Nor was there anyone who had this wish. “

“I feel that at that time there was a kind of silent consensus that it was better to leave that Pandora’s box closed. And perhaps this was an appropriate decision at the time of reconciliation. But historically collective amnesia doesn’t work, forgetting cannot be a way out. At a certain point, you have to face the truth of the story. Y literature can be a way of revisiting the past without the dimension of revenge or the will to find the culprit, “he added.

Recently published in the country, The frangipani terrace It is not a classic police or not of the style we are used to. But what is a Mozambican policeman like, who also, symbolically speaks of something else, of a silenced war?

Naíta is a city inspector who must investigate the murder of Vasto Excelêncio, the director of an asylum, which operates in an old fortress well away from any urbanization. Getting to this inhospitable place, on a cliff, is in itself a challenge, because you can only get there by helicopter.

What in itself allows to infer, a priorithat the culprit is one of the very few residents of the place, among whom is the dead man’s wife, a nurse, an old “witch” – gossip says that she killed the husband to keep the children and that she killed the children to stay with the grandchildren and who nursed imaginary children–, an old-boy (like Benjamin Button), an old Portuguese and an old tramp.

All characters who plead guilty to the death of the (ruthless and evil) director.



“Historically, collective amnesia doesn’t work,” says Mia Couto. Photo Gerardo Dell’Oro

As the inspector progresses through the investigation, esoteric, fantastic stories, fabulous and violent episodes, built of magic, fantasies, sayings, beliefs, myths, traditions and popular legends that nest that territory.

.Even a dead man, who “has not died well”, decides to come back to life after a talk with a pangolin (An animal that in this story is not identified as responsible for spreading Covid, as happened recently to the bat, but rather wants to resurrect and whose scales the inspector will find you again and again in the asylum). This deceased, who has not died “well”, is housed in the inspector’s body and is the one who tells the story.

“That fortress where that story takes place,” he explained Couto– it is a symbolic representation of the country and it works, at the same time, as its opposite. That is to say, within those walls there is a certain acceptance of a crime and search for the culprit. Inside and outside of that fortress was the perception that the civil war was not only politically motivated, “explained the author, who also wrote Poisons of God, remedies of the Devil, originally published in 2008 and eleven years later in Argentina, by Editorial Edhasa.

“It was a war made against the form of modernity, which was seen as a threat to the oldest social system based on a logic of family ties, ties with the land, with traditional authorities. Unlike what happened in the Mozambican society, inside the fortress everyone was rushing to plead guilty, “he added. Couto.

The pandemic and the washing of hands with ashes

Born in Beira, Mozambique, in 1955, António Emílio Leite, such his real name, he is a biologist, as well as writer, poet and journalist. As his younger brother could not pronounce “Emilio” correctly, he was left with “Mia” and incidentally because “miar” in Portuguese means “meow” and Mia couto He is passionate about kittens.

As a biologist, he was summoned to advise his country’s government on the coronavirus pandemic. Own Couto he was infected, but without becoming seriously ill.

“What works as a preventive measure in one country does not work for others. When in a European country people were urged to ‘Stay home’, in Mozambique It didn’t make much sense because most of the houses are small huts where several families live. People were urged to continually wash their hands with soap and water, but it was necessary to accept that most people do not have running water or money to buy soap. So, we had to appeal to the use of ashes to disinfect the hands, ”said the 65-year-old writer.

And he added: “The age structure of Mozambique It is that of a pyramid in an absolutely young country in which more than 60 percent of the inhabitants are under 14 years of age. This requires different prevention policies. I am quite proud of the way Covid-19 was fought. We have very low rates of positivity ”.



Mia Couto is also a biologist and advised the Mozambican government during the Covid pandemic.

Couto He writes his books in Portuguese, the official language of Mozambique. “I live in a country that has an official language, which is Portuguese, but in which there are more than 25 languages, which have very little to do with the history and logic of the Latin languages. They are African languages, with Bantu roots and they are alive and are even dominant in the daily life of Mozambique. These languages ​​accept, but in a tense way, this hegemony of Portuguese. Sometimes they go through it and sometimes they fight it. “

In this sense, he rescues this relationship and the enrichment for the speakers of these languages: “It is not just a linguistic question. Mozambique there are concepts that have no equivalence, such as ‘nature’. None of the 25 languages ​​has a word that is a strict equivalent of that term. In fact, there are different cosmogony and in the worldview of the majority for Mozambicans, there is no separation between society, culture and nature ”.

In 2013, Couto received the Camões Prize for Literature (the Cervantes of the Portuguese language) and a year later the Neustadt International Literature Prize.

Pc