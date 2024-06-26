Guardian: Assange was obliged as part of the deal to destroy WikiLeaks information

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been ordered to order WikiLeaks to destroy information as a condition of his release following a partial guilty plea. Writes about this Guardian.

Assange must also provide written testimony about the destruction of information. “American lawyers are satisfied that he did this,” stressed the publication’s journalist Helen Davidson, who was in the courtroom.

Earlier, the founder of the WikiLeaks portal pleaded guilty. This happened as part of a plea deal.

On June 24, Julian Assange was released from Belmarsh prison in London and flew out of the UK. The decision to release the journalist was made after reaching a preliminary deal with the prosecution.

The case against Assange was initiated after he published documents on the US Army’s war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan on the WikiLeaks website. In 2010, Assange was also accused of rape in Sweden. Since 2012, he has been holed up in the Ecuadorian embassy in the UK to avoid extradition. In 2019, he was deprived of political asylum, after which Assange was arrested.