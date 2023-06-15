The terms of repair of the frigate of the Black Sea Fleet “Admiral Grigorovich” will be known 10 days after the inspection

The terms of repair of the frigate of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) “Admiral Grigorovich” will be determined after the completion of dock inspection and fault detection. This was reported by a source in the shipbuilding industry. TASS.

“The approximate duration of the repair of the Admiral Grigorovich frigate will become known in 10 days after the dock inspection of the ship is completed,” the source said.

TASS emphasizes that it does not have official confirmation of this information.

The frigate “Admiral Grigorovich” project 11356R was launched in 2014. The ships of this project are designed to combat submarines and surface ships, as well as repel attacks by air attack weapons. The frigate received eight cells of the 3S14 universal ship firing system, which allows launching Caliber-NK or Onyx missiles.

In May, TASS, citing a source in the shipbuilding industry, reported that the Admiral Grigorovich had arrived in Baltiysk for scheduled repairs, which would be carried out at the Yantar Baltic shipbuilding plant. The ship arrived after a watch in the Mediterranean.