The very recent Organic Law 1/2025, of January 2, on measures regarding the efficiency of the Public Justice Service (BOE 01/03/2025), in its DF 26.1 has modified the wording of article 50 ET, which contains the causes that They allow the worker to request the judge for the compensated termination of their employment contract.

Certainly, art. 50.1 ET includes three main types of causes: “substantial modifications in working conditions carried out without respecting the provisions of article 41 and that result in impairment of the worker’s dignity” (section a); “the lack of payment or continued delays in the payment of the agreed salary” (section b) And “any other serious breach of its obligations by the employer, except in cases of force majeure, as well as the employer’s refusal to reinstate the worker in their previous working conditions in the cases provided for in articles 40 and 41, when a court ruling has declared them unjustified” (section c).

We are going to focus on the “lack of payment or continued delays in the payment of the agreed salary” that has been suffered by the recent legislative modification noted above.

In this sense, a second paragraph has been added that reads as follows: “Without prejudice to other cases that the judge or court may consider a just cause for these purposes, it will be understood that there is a delay when the delay is exceeded in fifteen days. date set for the payment of the salary, the cause occurring when the worker is owed, in the period of one year, three full monthly payments of salary, not yet consecutive, or when there is a delay in the payment of the salary for six months, not yet consecutive”

Prior to the indicated legislative modification and in the absence of specifying the necessary delay time in the payment of salaries or the exact number of months that had to stop being paid in order to benefit from the compensated termination of art. 50 ET, judicial doctrine described as serious, among many others, delays in the payment of salary during an uninterrupted period of nine months, with a delay time that could vary between 8 and 17 days, and a delay of 13.5 average days (STS December 3, 2012); also when an average delay of 11.20 days throughout the year (STS 12-22-2008) or 10.5 in almost 1 year (STS 1-10-2023) was credited; also when there have been delays in the payment of salary of one or two months for a period of more than a year, but the company has paid the salary in installments (STS November 19, 2013). However, in some SSTS it was stated that delays in salary payment that did not last three months could not be classified as serious (STS 7-26-2012).

Well, in order to create certainty in the application of this cause for requesting contractual termination, the legislator introduces, first of all, the definition of what should be understood by delay: “when the date set for the payment of the salary”, consequently, the lack of timely payment of the salary less than said period of time cannot be classified as a delay.

Below it is explained (with a wording that could be improved in our opinion) that the cause that will enable the worker to request the compensated termination of the employment contract will occur in the following two cases: when, within a period of one year, the employer owes the least three full monthly payments of salary, even if they are not consecutive, and when, in the same period of one year, the payment of salary is delayed for six months, not yet consecutive.

Notwithstanding the above, the legislator has wanted it to be the judge who ultimately determines whether the employer’s conduct really has sufficient significance to justify the termination of the contract, therefore, he says that it will be the judge who must consider in each case. specific case if the business failure to pay the salary can be considered a “just cause for these purposes”

And the fact is that, in any case, the delay in the payment of salary must be serious (regardless of whether it is guilty or not), like any of the causes that can justify the termination of the contract at the request of the worker (ex art. 50 ET).

Both before and after the reform, the lack of timely payment of salary generates the worker’s right to request payment of interest for late payment (art. 29.3 ET), and even if the delay in the payment of salaries is generalized, it could motivate the declaration of bankruptcy of the company (art. 2.4.5º of Royal Legislative Decree 1/2020, of May 5, which approves the consolidated text of the Bankruptcy Law)

The modification of art. 50 ET will come into force on April 3, 2025. We will be very attentive to its application and interpretation by economic legal operators and by the different courts and tribunals.