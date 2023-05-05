We are a few days away from meeting the rivals of the teams installed in the final phase for the start of the quarterfinals and one of the teams that are waiting is the Club Deportivo Guadalajara that would be spending its last moments with its star.
And it is that versions have begun to emerge that place Alexis Vega out of the team to be able to fulfill his dream of playing in the Old Continent and that is that the player’s desire to play abroad is still alive and that is that for several months ago he has been linked with teams like Porto or PSV Eindhoven.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to the reports of the communicator Kerry News, vega he would be preparing his departure from the rojiblanco team this summer, trusting that a European club would pay for the special clause it has for the European market.
It should be remembered that the player renewed in May 2022 for two seasons, that is, he still has one more year on his contract. vega You will be able to listen to offers until the winter market, projecting your departure as free people until the summer of 2024, when your relationship with the Aztec club ends.
According to unofficial reports, vega signed a contract with a clause higher than the 10 million dollarsHowever, the document also has a special clause for Europe, which is around the 3.5 million dollars.
#termination #clause #Alexis #Vega #Europe
Leave a Reply