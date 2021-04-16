A terminally ill bride from the English city of South Yorkshire did not live to see the wedding for several hours. This is reported by The Mirror.

In October 2020, 21-year-old Chloe Askey was diagnosed with cancer. Immediately after that, her beloved Hakim proposed to her. The British woman underwent several courses of chemotherapy and underwent surgery at the end of February, but her condition only worsened. Hakim was by her side all the time and supported her.

The patient was discharged home on Friday, April 9, but was warned that she did not have long to live. The couple set their wedding day on Monday, April 12th. However, in the end, Asuka died that day, literally a few hours before the planned celebration.

The groom’s mother admitted that the whole family was shocked to the core by the death of the young bride. “We were told that she was very bad, and she probably did not have much time left, but we did not think that it would be only three days,” she said.

Earlier it was reported that in Denmark, a bride with a fatal brain tumor got married and died 15 minutes after the wedding. This was her last wish.