A girl with a rare hereditary condition has become the first to be treated by the UK’s public health service (NHS) with a new life-saving gene therapy.

Teddi Shaw was diagnosed in time after her older sister, Nala, exhibited certain symptoms. But it was too late to treat the eldest, who is now terminally ill.

Both girls have MLD, metachromatic leukodystrophy, a condition that severely damages the brain and nervous system.

The single treatment, called Libmeldy, costs around $3.5 million and is the most expensive drug ever approved by the NHS.

The BBC had exclusive access to follow Teddi’s treatment for several months and spoke to other families affected by MLD.

Imagine having two daughters with a devastating genetic condition, but only one can be saved.

Nala is 3 years old and Teddi is 19 months old. And they both have MLD. Children with this fatal genetic disease are born apparently healthy, but their brain and body are gradually affected.

Before Nala got sick, she was a completely normal girl.

“She was always singing and dancing and running around, always laughing, a mischievous girl,” says her father, Jake.

But just over a year ago, Nala’s gait began to become uneven and she began to fall more frequently. She also started showing other signs, such as tremors.

Her parents, Ally, 32, and Jake, 29, were growing increasingly worried. Ally was convinced that Nala had a brain tumor.

Initially, the doctors assured them that nothing was wrong. But in April of last year, Jake and Ally took Nala to the ER and they did an MRI. 45 minutes later they were given a possible diagnosis.

“When the doctor said, ‘It’s not a brain tumor,’ I was almost cartwheeling with excitement,” Ally says.

But their relief was dashed when the doctor mentioned metachromatic leukodystrophy, which they had never heard of before.

As he left the room, Jake googled the term. “I could tell by his face that it wasn’t good news,” Ally says.

What is metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD)?

MLD is caused by a faulty gene. Affected children cannot make an important enzyme called ARSA, a protein that helps the body’s metabolism function.

As a result, fatty chemicals called sulfatides build up.

These gradually destroy the protective layer around cells in the brain and nervous system, leading to devastating deterioration. Children lose the ability to walk, talk, or eat, and eventually see or hear.

Because both Ally and Jake carry the defective gene, they were told that Nala’s younger sister Teddi had a one in four chance of also having MLD.

“I told myself it couldn’t happen again, we couldn’t be that unlucky,” Jake says. “When we found out, it was heartbreaking.”

But for 10-month-old Teddi, there was hope. The disease had not affected her yet.

And she became the first patient treated in the UK public health system with Libmeldy, which must be given before the disease has caused irreparable damage.

Nala’s MLD was identified too late for her to receive treatment. She can no longer walk or talk, and she has to be tube fed.

“When we were told treatment was available for Teddi, it was a bitter pill to swallow because you can’t help Nala,” Ally says.

He says they are sad and “extremely grateful” at the same time.

“I’ve always said that Nala saved Teddi’s life. And that’s how I want to think about it,” Jake says.

How the treatment works

Treatment with Libmeldy involves altering a patient’s own cells to correct the faulty gene.

In June 2022, Teddi was connected to a machine at Manchester Royal Children’s Hospital where blood from which a bag of stem cells was collected was drawn and filtered, in a process similar to dialysis.

The cells were shipped to Milan, Italy, where the scientists used a harmless virus to insert a working version of Teddi’s faulty gene, the one that should produce the missing enzyme, back into the stem cells.

The genetically corrected stem cells were then sent back to Manchester to be implanted back into Teddi.

Teddi and her mother moved into the hospital during treatment while Jake, a carpenter by trade, was at home caring for Nala.

Before he could receive the replacement cells, Teddi had to undergo chemotherapy to kill off any remaining defective stem cells in his bone marrow.

Last August, the BBC returned to Manchester to watch Teddi receive the Libmeldy treatment.

In his hospital room, Teddi, then 14 months old, chose that day to take his first steps. His mother, Ally, said her youngest daughter was taking it all in stride.

“He’s completely fine, considering what’s happened,” Ally told us. “She still maintains her naughty little girl essence.”

Libmeldy’s transfusion took less than an hour. Over the next few days, the genetically altered cells migrated into Teddi’s bone marrow and began to produce the enzyme that had been missing since he was born.

What is remarkable is that this is a one-time treatment and is done in the hope that it will provide a permanent solution to your condition.

Libmeldy was developed by a British company, Orchard Therapeutics. Its CEO and co-founder, Bobby Gaspar, spent many years as a consultant at Great Ormond Street Hospital while researching potential therapies.

“Bringing a new drug into the world that can potentially cure these devastating diseases is incredibly gratifying,” he says, adding that it was “a very long journey to develop a drug like this.”

Libmeldy took almost 20 years to develop with the first human trials taking place in 2010. It gained EU approval in December 2020 and is now available through the NHS in the UK.

Doctors who specialize in treating MLD say that Libmeldy is a game changer.

“It’s really a breakthrough,” says Professor Simon Jones, one of the consultants involved in Teddi’s treatment.

“For decades, we’ve had almost nothing to offer families with this condition. Now, instead of many years of a terrible neurodegenerative disease, we have the potential for a full life, a healthy life.”

Now that there is a treatment, it has become even more important to catch the disease early.

Teddi’s parents, along with other families of MLD patients and the doctors who treat them, are campaigning for birth screening.

In the UK, babies are given a heel stick blood test that detects nine genetic conditions, such as cystic fibrosis, but currently does not include MLD.

“We are letting our children down by not testing for these devastating conditions, because they are so preventable if they can be identified at birth,” says Gaspar.

Is Libmeldy a cure?

It’s too early to tell, but the signs are good. Several children in the UK participated in clinical trials of Libmeldy in Milan, before it became a licensed treatment.

Joe Elson, 12, received his gene therapy in Italy in 2014. Nine years later, he is fully healthy and doing well in school.

Watching Joe fly his kite on a Kentish beach, it’s hard to imagine that he was born with a devastating disease. It seems that Libmeldy has provided a permanent fix for the MLD of it.

“It has given her life back. Make the most of every moment,” says her mother, Nicola.

Joe’s MLD was discovered when his older sister, Connie, was diagnosed. The girl died last summer.

Nicola recounted that 13-year-old Connie had lost the ability to walk, talk, eat and hold her head up. She too had lost her sight and hearing and the ability to smile.

“This is a horrible, wicked condition that takes the lives of these children,” he says.

Only about seven to eight children a year in the UK are expected to be eligible for Libmeldy treatment. This is because MLD is rare and is usually not diagnosed early enough.

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), a UK health assessment body, says Libmeldy is one of the most clinically effective medicines it has ever tested. And, although it has a list price of almost $3.5 million, the NHS has negotiated a discount, the amount of which is confidential.

One of the reasons the price is so high is to cover the costs of developing and producing the drug.

The price paid by the NHS for this unique treatment must be weighed against the cost of treating children with MLD, as they gradually become completely dependent, are tube fed and lose all senses. And then there is the suffering endured by patients and their families.

NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard describes Libmeldy as a revolutionary treatment that offers “a great moment of hope” for parents and children affected by MLD.

“It means kids like Teddi can do the things every kid should be able to do, like go to school and play with friends,” she explains.

Back home in Northumberland, Teddi is going from strength to strength.

But seeing her along with her older sister, Nala, brings home the harsh reality that Jake and Ally face. It’s “an absolute blessing,” Jake says, that Teddi has been given Libmeldy, but “absolutely heartbreaking” to see Nala’s rapid decline.

“Her body is gradually shutting down and she’ll lose most of her senses. She’ll get to a point where she has nothing else to lose,” says Jake.

“You feel like you’re grieving from the start because your son is almost disappearing before your eyes,” Ally laments.

The Shaws know that if Nala had been diagnosed earlier she could have received treatment instead of facing a terminal illness.

Jake, who plays the guitar, recorded a song for his daughter called Lay You Down Easy, which he hopes will raise awareness about the disease. The money raised will go to the MLD Support Association.

Although MLD screening at birth is not currently done in the UK, small pilot studies to screen newborns have started in five countries, including Germany, where tests identified the first patient with the condition.

Later this year, Genomics England will start a pilot project that will offer whole genome sequencing to 100,000 newborns. This will detect around 200 treatable conditions and may include MLD.

Could other rare diseases be treated in this way?

The simple answer is yes.

Manchester Royal Children’s Hospital is testing two other gene therapies for rare disorders, Sanfilippo and Hunter syndromes.

The director of the Pediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Program, Professor Rob Wynn, says many of his young transplant patients have genetic diseases, and he believes the approach of correcting the conditions using genetically modified stem cells will be “transformational”.

Nala’s parents say it would be a good testimonial for her if newborn screening for MLD became the norm.

“I’d like to think that if another child was born with MLD, they could be caught fast enough to save them,” Ally concludes.

* With additional reporting by Nicki Stiastn.

