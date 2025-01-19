In numerous studies relating to companies in difficulty, there is an indiscriminate reference to the terms crisis, insolvency or failure. Therefore, these terms and their particular characteristics must be analyzed in order to place, in relation to them, the concept of business failure.

The term business crisis is one of the most accepted meanings to classify a company in difficulty. It is a broad concept, studied by numerous authors, not only in their search for theories on business crises, but also in agreeing on what is understood by crisis.

Usually, the business crisis has a negative connotation: it represents a critical situation that implies serious and harmful consequences for the company – that does not mean that if a company is capable of adapting to the changes caused by this situation, it would avoid these disastrous consequences. .

Part of the doctrine has been dedicated to defining the concept of business crisis, as described below:

– The crisis is that situation that represents a decisive moment for the company that is experiencing a climate of rapid mutation and predictably important consequences (Aragonés and González Sánchez)

– The crisis is understood as a situation of serious difficulty, of equity and financial imbalance that negatively affects the continuity of the company (López Herrera and Moreno Rojas).

· As a purely operational concept, the crisis is that situation, defined and limited in time, in which those responsible for it see the objectives or goals pursued by the system in danger and threatened, with a clear temporal pressure to be able to take solutions. and corrective measures and with an outcome that will impact the future of the participants and the organization itself (Martín Marín).

Therefore, it can be stated that the term business crisis covers a much broader concept than the term failure. The crisis only occasionally compromises the continuity of the company or the failure to meet some of its objectives, from which the different processes of failure arise.

The term insolvency has frequently been used synonymously with business failure.

In general, insolvency is understood as the unavailability of sufficient funds to meet the regular obligations arising from the current management of the company or its investments.

In any case, insolvency is one of the most imprecise concepts in its meaning, although the difficulty is not in itself, but in its applications.

Insolvency is conceived from two perspectives:

– As a value or fund concept, when the company has negative working capital.

– As a flow concept, when operating cash flows are not sufficient to cover regular payment obligations.

Based on the severity of the insolvency, and from a structural perspective, two types are differentiated:

– Technical (or imminent) insolvency: It is the inability of the company to meet its payment obligations on the due dates, which is reflected in the negative sign of the working capital.

· Definitive (or current) insolvency. It occurs when debts exceed total assets, so net worth is negative; or, what is the same, the liquidation value of the assets is not capable of covering all of the non-current liabilities or the current liabilities and where the real assets do not generate sufficient income to eliminate said imbalance. The accumulated losses exceed the capital and reserves of the entity, and the shareholders see the value of their shares reduced to zero.

Depending on the legal treatment of insolvency, two different imbalances are distinguished:

– The technical or partial imbalance that manifests itself with the impossibility of meeting short-term debts. In the previous Spanish legislation it represented the suspension of payments, which with the current rule is the pre-bankruptcy or the declaration of voluntary bankruptcy with the intention of reaching an agreement.

·- The definitive imbalance, when, even if the company itself sells its assets, it is not able to meet all its payment commitments.

In the previous Spanish legislation it represented bankruptcy, which with the current legal norm is the declaration of voluntary liquidation bankruptcy or the declaration of necessary bankruptcy.

Derived from these statements, insolvency is limited to being a state within the process of business failure, because it involves failure to meet some of its objectives.

The concept of business failure is considered broader than that of insolvency: insolvency always means failure, but failure is not only manifested through insolvency.