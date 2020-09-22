Russian companies will begin producing the maximum number of coronavirus vaccines in February 2021. The term for reaching these values ​​was announced by the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov in an interview with Izvestia.

According to him, in October this year they will release about 500 thousand doses of the drug, by the end of the year the volume of production will increase to 2-3 million units per month. It is planned that the companies will reach their maximum capacity in February. At the same time, at each of these stages, after production, the vaccine will have to undergo the necessary research for release into circulation, the minister emphasized.

He added that concerns about the supply of Russian vaccines abroad, given their shortage in Russia, are unjustified. “When we talk about supplies abroad, this is, first of all, the organization of joint ventures on the basis of existing enterprises. To build a new production is not a month, not two or even a year, because you need to obtain all permits and conduct a large number of conciliation procedures, ”explained Manturov.

On August 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the registration of the world’s first coronavirus vaccine produced in Russia. The drug was named Sputnik V. Its production started on 15 August. The first to be vaccinated will be doctors and citizens from risk groups, and around the middle of September mass vaccination of Russians will begin. In parallel with post-marketing trials of this drug, clinical trials of another Russian vaccine developed by the Vector Center are also underway.