In Germany, the word of 2023 was recognized as “Krisenmodus”, translated meaning “crisis mode”. This was reported on December 8 edition Der Spiegel.

Every year the German Language Society selects a word of the year. “Crisis regime” overtook “anti-Semitism” and “inability to read,” which occupied second and third places in the rating.

In its report on the ranking of words of the year, the organization points out that society is surrounded by crises, uncertainty, fear and many other negative emotions characterize people’s everyday lives.

“The list reflects reality, and the reality is currently quite grim,” Andrea Juels, managing director of the German Language Society, was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel.

The organization also emphasizes that the word is not new – it appeared in dictionaries back in 2001.

Last year, the main word in Germany was “Zeitenwende,” which translates as “the advent of a new era.” This word was coined by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and is associated with a wave of political changes in the world.

According to Oxford University, the main word of 2023 is an abbreviation for the word “charisma” – rizz. It, as experts share, emphasizes the influence of generation Z, and shows how language can change and be shaped in different social groups.

In December 2022, the Oxford English Dictionary for the first time chose the word of the year through public voting on social networks, it was the expression “goblin mode”. It is explained as “unceremonious indulgence of one’s own desires, laziness and greed” and resistance to the norms of society.