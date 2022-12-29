The tequila agribusiness is unstoppable and this year once again broke its own production, export and consumption records for agave.

From January to November alone, 601.5 million liters of mexican distillate best known in the world, with which the 527 million liters of all 2021 have already been exceeded. With this, 2022 will be the fifth consecutive year with a production record, according to figures from the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT).

Refering to exportfrom January to November 388.1 million liters were sent abroad, above the 339.4 million liters of all of 2021, and it will be the thirteenth consecutive year with a record.

United States, the main destination for tequilareceived 314.4 million liters from January to November, against 288.3 million liters in all of 2021.

Agave consumption will have its ninth record year. Only from January to November the itequila industry used 2 million 427 thousand 100 tons, exceeding the 2 million 18 thousand 700 tons consumed in all of 2021.

According to Miguel Ángel Domínguez, president of the CRT, tequila is exported to 120 countries, and the CRT’s job is to guarantee the authenticity of the product in the different markets.