The tenth edition of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge has kicked off in the Principality of Monaco. Appointment at the Yacht Club de Monaco until Saturday to discover new alternative energy sources in the nautical world with the contribution of universities and industrial realities.

“Monaco has always been a yachting mecca since 1904, when the Principality organized the first powerboating rallies”, recalled the general secretary of the YCM Bernard d’Alessandri who then added to TPI: “This event is made for young , for the future. Here are over 30 universities, 50 teams, 25 countries and nearly 500 international students. But not only. All the major companies in the sector are there. The world’s major shipyards are here with their managers and staff. It is a great opportunity for networking”.

Sea challenges will take place during the event. A series of races divided into three different classes: Energy, Solar and Open Sea Class. All useful also to understand which path to follow for sustainability. But what is the future of the sector? “We are not engineers, we are not capable of finding the most suitable technical solution – specified the general secretary Bernard d’Alessandri -, but we want to make the Yacht Club de Monaco available to understand how we can go about moving forward with sustainability. I don’t know what the future of the sector will be but we are here to present various technical solutions and put people and companies in touch. We give everyone the opportunity to present their solutions for the future. Prince Albert II, for some time, has given the line to participate in environmental sustainability towards the future and we are following it”.

Another novelty introduced by the Yacht Club de Monaco is the SEA Index, an initiative that responds to a growing demand from shipowners who want to calculate the energy impact of their yacht and be part of the transformation towards a more sustainable future. What is it about? “The SEA Index is a bespoke tool that compares a yacht’s energy intensity to the rest of the average fleet being rated”. It is available online so that owners, skippers and other yachting professionals can make an assessment.

Bernard d’Alessandri then added: “There is a lot of talk about the emissions of ships, yachts, private jets… But it’s 4 percent. And yachting is 0.3 percent of 4 percent… That’s very little. However, we have created this SEA Index to enable our members to calculate the energy impact of their yacht and therefore be part of the transformation towards a more sustainable future”.

But let’s come to some of the boats present at the tenth edition of the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge. “We named our boat ‘Beau Soleil’, which means ‘beautiful sunshine’ and it took 6 months to design and 3 months to build. The boat is solar powered and has two engines and four hydrowings,” said the Southern Solar team of Lafayette, Louisiana, USA.

“We are very excited and happy to be here, as we have the opportunity to compete against so many teams from all over the world,” said the Sea Shakti crew from India with their boat Yali on the which was fitted with a hydrogen fuel cell, a lithium battery and also an electric propulsion system made by the team.

“Like previous times we have kept the multi-hybrid propulsion with our battery plus our hydrogen tanks and solar panels. This year we have also implemented the ‘Adas’ technology so that with the help of our stereoscopic camera we can recognize objects in the sea and enable the autonomous driving system”, explained the UniBoat team from Bologna, fresh from victory in the last edition.