The commemoration this Thursday of the tenth anniversary of the Ayotzinapa casewith marches and protests in Mexico City and other cities in the country, evokes the final push of a wave on the coast: everything that could happen has already happened, or not. For better and for worse. Five days before the end of the six-year term, the memory of this shameful date spices up the epilogue of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the presidency, characterized by a peak of polarization, sustained in the bitter legislative discussions on the Judicial Branch and the National Guard.

He Ayotzinapa case It hurts in Mexico. The brutal attack against a group of rural, humble, young students hurts, the disappearance of 43 of them at the hands of a criminal network, supported by state complicity. It hurts that in 10 years there has been no news of them, other than a few pieces of bone found here and there. The blank spaces of a story that refuses to be told, torpedoed from beginning to end by the authorities, with different levels of seriousness, much greater in the years of Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018), hurt.

More information

It also hurts the outgoing government. López Obrador promised to solve the case, without knowing, when he did so, that the investigations would hit one of his allies in recent years, the Armed Forces, mainly the Army. It was the limit of the investigators’ independence, and of themselves. The only defense that the president can put forward points to the amount of evidence destroyed in previous years, to the witnesses who have died and to all those who remain silent, starting with the dozens of authorities prosecuted at local, state and federal levels.

The sad anniversary of the attack also reminds us that the situation of insecurity has changed little in these ten years. Mexico suffers from violence in various regions of the country, some more present than others in the networks and media, but all equally bloody for a society increasingly tired of the situation. In the survey that Enkoll conducted for EL PAÍS this week, insecurity appeared as one of the main concerns of citizens, a constant in reality for years.

No wonder. The media-driven battle between criminal groups in Culiacán, the capital of Sinaloa, which has left people dead and missing almost every day for more than two weeks, sheds light on violent and silenced conflicts in the rest of the country. On Tuesday, for example, Puebla recorded eight murders and Guanajuato another eight, in addition to the six in Sinaloa or Baja California, according to the preliminary daily count made by the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection. No newscast opened its broadcast with Puebla or Guanajuato. That is how common violence has become.

Corpses abandoned in the streets, dismembered bodies, people disappeared by third parties, bodies emerging from graves, everyone’s families… The enormous group of victims in a country that has had more than 30,000 murders a year for the past eight years is reflected in Ayotzinapa, a case that sheds light on one of the country’s great evils, that sphere shared by crime, politics and security corporations. The enormous effort of state and external investigators who have investigated the case during this six-year term allows us to observe that sphere closely.

It doesn’t matter so much that the case is not solved, in the sense of the knowledge revealed about the criminal conspiracy. With all the blank spaces, all the ignorance accumulated about what happened during long stretches of the night of the attack, it is already known that the criminal group that attacked the students, Guerreros Unidos, enjoyed an important network of institutional support, from the local to the federal level, whether or not they participated in the attack against the students. And if we only look at the attack, as of today there are 88 police officers on trial, including state, local and federal police, 16 military personnel, a marine, a mayor, five former officials of the federal Prosecutor’s Office…

The Ayotzinapa case reveals what happens in other cases that, unfortunately, do not receive even half the attention that this one does. In a country with impunity levels above 90%, a comprehensive reform of the prosecutor’s offices is required, an issue that the incoming administration, led by the future president, Claudia Sheinbaum, intends to take charge of. The violent reality that she receives exposes the failures of her predecessors. Neither heavy-handed policies, such as those of Felipe Calderón (2012-2018), nor more friendly ones, such as those of López Obrador, have worked.

Sheinbaum takes office on October 1. Ayotzinapa and many other cases remain unresolved. The future president receives a State in the process of consolidating a security corporation, the National Guard, with a significant deployment capacity. But deployment, as the night of Iguala showed, only implies territorial control, susceptible to being subjected to spurious interests. The challenge, as countless experts in security policies have explained over the last 20 years, lies precisely there: in giving meaning to control.

Sign up for the free EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to WhatsApp channel and receive all the latest news on current events in this country.