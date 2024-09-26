Subcommander Moisés, of the EZLN, to the relatives of the 43: “We, the Zapatista peoples, believe that we have in common with you this feeling that is only found in the hearts of those who fight”

Subcommander Moisés, leader of the Zapatista Army of National Liberation (EZLN), has published a letter dedicated to the relatives of the 43: “We know that it has not been easy to get to this calendar page. We know the pain and anger of understanding now that, no matter the color, contempt and lies continue up there. We know that it has not only been the hope of finding those who are missing that has moved them. Because in these years his pain has spread to the thousands of relatives of the missing people in this country. And every mother, every father, family member, friend, has deepened that pain until she reaches her bed of rage that she seeks and cannot find. Neither truth nor justice. Not the slightest empathy from those who have Power only to show off and show off, but not to serve and resolve. The executioner pretending to present himself as a victim. In this long journey they have encountered betrayals, with those who only used their pain to have a position, a cause to change color in the government, or, the most miserable, a paycheck. And in bad governments the gaze of the hunter continues looking for his next victim.”

The EZLN, very critical of the Mexican Government, has regularly attacked the current president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as well as previous Administrations. “We, the Zapatista people, believe that we have in common with you this feeling that is only found in the hearts of those who fight… Because the day will come when the figures of those who tirelessly search for those who need them, of the parents and The mothers of those absent from Ayotzinapa, of their classmates, of their teachers, of their relatives and friends, associate themselves with two words whose real absence this geography now suffers from: truth and justice. And because the day will come when being a student, man or woman, of a rural normal or whatever, employee, worker, adult or elderly, will not be a reason for persecution, contempt, disappearance, death. But for that day to arrive, we must continue. If we cannot yet inherit that Truth and Justice to those who follow us in calendars and geographies, we can inherit to them the rage, memory and dignity necessary to not give up, not sell out and not give in. If we do not achieve this, there will always be a night of Iguala stalking those below, their young blood, and they will always be guilty of rebellion. If there is no Truth or Justice, let there be no shortage of rage and memory.”