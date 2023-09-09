The Saudi invasion of Western companies in recent years, of which the Spanish Telefónica is the latest example, has not been an improvised phenomenon. The millionaire disbursements that the country’s sovereign fund, the all-powerful Public Investment Fund (PIF), has been undertaking from time to time are due to an ambitious strategy born in 2016, the so-called Vision 2030. With it, the Desert Kingdom began the diversification of its economy to reduce its dependence on oil, traditionally the source of income on which it has based its progress, and its ultimate goal is to increase the private sector’s contribution to Saudi GDP from 40% to 65% by the end of the decade.

The list of international companies, especially American, that since then have seen how the vehicle chaired by the controversial Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman, also Saudi Prime Minister since the end of September, entered their capital overnight, is very extensive. . In it there are names such as the Californian electric car manufacturer Lucid Motors, one of its main positions; the British football team Newcastle; video game giants Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard; and others that need no introduction such as Uber, Meta, Microsoft, Starbucks or Booking.

In its annual report, the fund claims to have €556.77 billion in assets under management. And that number does not stop growing: in the last year it has increased by 10%, with 25 new companies incorporated. Despite its massive landing outside Saudi borders, its investments abroad still represent a minority part of its portfolio, 23% of the total. In the document, the PIB highlights that its shares “include high-tech and high-growth sectors, such as video games and the creative industries in general, as well as companies and initiatives linked to the rapidly expanding travel and tourism industries.”

It is difficult to find a relevant firm in Saudi Arabia where the PIF is not present. Aramco, the state-owned national oil major and one of the largest companies in the world, is an example of this: this April, the sovereign fund doubled its stake to 8% of its capital. In the case of Saudi Telecom (STC), now in the spotlight in Spain for the acquisition of 9.9% of Telefónica’s capital, the PIF has a majority stake of 64%.

The evolution on the stock market of STC, which among other things sells internet and television packages, and sells mobile phones, has been positive in the last five years. In that period, it accumulated a revaluation of 19.50% in an environment of strong declines by large Western operators, such as Vodafone, Orange, BT and Telefónica itself. That has paved the way for their Arab peers to hunt for opportunities at a discounted price. First was the Emirati Etisalat when it bought 9.8% of Vodafone for 4,220 million in May 2022 — since then the British company’s shares have fallen almost 40%. And a year later STC has replicated that movement in Telefónica.

That does not mean that all of Saudi Arabia’s bets on Western companies are being resounding successes. Luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors, which some saw as a future rival to Elon Musk’s Tesla, is disappointing with its reservation and sales data, which has resulted in a 60% drop in the stock market in the last year. Another of their positions is not going well either, the Saudi National Bank, which squandered more than 1 billion euros in just five months in its ruinous purchase of shares in the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, a giant in down times that they hoped to help revive for thus making its purchase profitable, but which was finally absorbed by its rival UBS at a bargain price in the midst of a massive withdrawal of funds from its clients.

A sea of ​​liquidity

Both setbacks, and some others, are, however, drops of water in the ocean of liquidity in which the sovereign fund swims. In times of conversion towards renewable energies, there were those who thought that the oil business was heading towards a slow decline, but the emergence of the pandemic, with its surge in demand, once again catapulted crude oil prices in international markets. and Saudi Arabia emerged as one of the winners of the high inflation that is suffocating Western households. According to the International Monetary Fund, in 2022 it was the fastest growing economy in the G-20 with an advance of 8.7% “reflecting both strong oil production and non-oil GDP growth of 4.8% driven for robust private consumption and non-oil private investment, including megaprojects.”

This year the so-called black gold gave a respite for several months, but the successive production cuts announced by Saudi Arabia and Russia have taken supply out of the market and raised prices to annual highs above $90 per barrel. Once again, the inflationary threat grows at the pumps, and the enormous transfers of resources from consumers in importing countries to exporting countries return. Or what is the same, drivers, industry and all sectors in need of oil or its derivatives feed the wealth with which Saudi Arabia then buys the companies and sports clubs of their countries.

