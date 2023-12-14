Organized crime has made Ecuador the third country in Latin America with the highest crime rate. In three years, the country has fallen to its knees before the drug traffickers who use their power with terrorist attacks, mutilated bodies hanging from bridges, extortions, kidnappings and attacks on public institutions, but to do so requires something more than weapons, it requires a State that allows it. The evidence is varied: a justice system that leaves thousands of crimes unpunished, police and military detained with weapons and drugs; a prison system that hides weapons and money in the office ceilings; and territories ceded to criminal governance, where the State has disappeared.

A document, which was going to be presented two days before Guillermo Lasso left power, analyzes the infiltration of organized crime in the State. The Ministry of the Interior called a press conference to explain the National Strategy Against Organized Crime, but the meeting with the press was canceled without explanation and the document went unnoticed with the change of Government. This strategy had been required of the Government for a long time to know what were the lines of action to combat crime, beyond the state of emergency decrees that Lasso used as a permanent response to terrorist attacks, so that the military They will take control of the streets.

The file is an x-ray of how organized crime is embedded in the South American country. For a long time, the Police preferred not to call the gangs that dispute territories by name, so as not to give them power or say where they operate. Today the map determines the deployment of 11 organized crime groups in 21 of the country's 24 provinces. It has also been determined that the gangs are made up of people of Ecuadorian, Colombian, Venezuelan, Peruvian and Mexican nationality, and that their main objective is “the control of the territory and drug trafficking routes to establish logistics centers, for trade, transportation, storage and security of narcotic substances and chemical precursors.”

In that war, 6,348 people have been murdered, which represents a rate of 34.8 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants until October of this year. “One of the strategies is to cut off the first source of financing that organized crime has, which is the entry of cocaine through the northern and southern border,” explains Mario Pazmiño, security analyst. But drug traffickers have also multiplied their businesses with arms trafficking, illegal mining, human trafficking, and trafficking in ammunition, explosives, and accessories.

At the local level they support themselves with extortion, kidnappings and smuggling resulting from the theft of vehicles and cell phones. “It's like a holding company criminal with which the State has been indifferent, because it does not understand it, because there is a very marked criminal complicity and because there is a lack of political decision about what the country needs,” says Pazmiño.

To construct the security document, a survey was conducted among 159 delegates from 20 public institutions of the Executive, Armed Forces, Police and Justice, who analyzed the threat of organized crime and other crimes in an integrated manner. The process was accompanied by international organizations such as the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and experts from other countries.

The majority of participants agreed that organized crime groups have the “capacity to infiltrate and co-opt the security and justice establishments.” In addition to obtaining economic power, through money laundering and illicit enrichment, the document says. But nothing has caused a shock in the country like the statements of the United States ambassador in Ecuador, Michael Fitzpatrick, on December 7: “the corrupt are not only moving chips in the public sector, they are laundering their money, in real estate, in bank accounts, in fictitious companies. Their front men are even involved in the national passion, football, using some teams to wash their face and their money.”

The current president, Daniel Noboa, reacted by saying that “drug trafficking has 500 creative ways of laundering money,” and that to block them he intends to strengthen the Financial Analysis Unit, which is the country's anti-laundering system, which in the last evaluation it made Gafilat to Ecuador, was insufficient. Between 2017 and 2021, the Unit reported 102 unusual operations to the Prosecutor's Office, none of them were for money laundering and only 11 achieved a sentence.

