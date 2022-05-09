The scandal that has arisen in Spain for The espionage of the Pegasus program has shown that this is not the only country where telephones and communications of politicians have been tracked. The annoyance of the independence leaders of Catalonia who were spied on by a program that is only sold to governments and official institutions has not yet ceased. There is perplexity within the Executive by the interventions that the telephones of some of its members suffered, such as President Pedro Sánchez and the Minister of Defense.

The explanations offered by the National Intelligence Center, the government entity in charge of national security, are not convincing. This week her director, Paz Esteban, appeared before Congress, but far from calming the waters, her continuity in office was left in doubt. And the friction between the government partners continues: the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) and Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), the independentistas whose telephones were spied on. Some have even questioned whether Sánchez can finish the legislature.

Reports from other countries

The discovery that Sánchez's cell phone had been the object of espionage set off alarms in the United Kingdom, where those of Prime Minister Boris Johnson were immediately analyzed

The commotion in Spain has set off alarms in other countries, where it has been revealed that they have also been victims of Pegasus, an Israeli program from the NSO group, capable of extracting the contents of a phone and accessing its texts and photosas well as activate the microphone and camera, with which you can perform live surveillance.

It is used, above all, in the search for criminals, although totalitarian regimes also take advantage of it to combat dissidence.

In fact, Amnesty International and Citizen Lab (the institute at the University of Toronto that warned about what is now called Catalangate) have denounced that Pegasus has been used on the phones of politicians, activists and dissidents in repressive states. And Forensic Architecture, a research group at the University of London, links this program to 300 acts of physical violence. The New Yorker reports that it has been used to profile members who oppose the Rwandan government and journalists who expose corruption in El Salvador.

In Mexico, it was discovered on the devices of people close to reporter Javier Valdez Cárdenas, who was killed for his investigations into drug cartels. The same thing happened with the environment of the murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi Arabian regime. According to the North American publication, Pegasus has been used in at least 45 countries and this or similar tools have been acquired by state agencies in the United States and Europe.

In July 2021, the Pegasus Project was unveiled, an investigation carried out by a consortium of 17 media outlets from ten countries. The conclusion reached is that the phones of at least 180 journalists in twenty nations had been tapped by at least ten NSO clients.

“These client governments range from autocratic (Bahrain, Morocco and Saudi Arabia) to democrats (Mexico and India), and span the globe, from Hungary and Azerbaijan in Europe to Togo and Rwanda in Africa,” he explains. The report.

Around the World

The discovery that Sánchez’s cell phone had been the object of espionage set off alarms in the United Kingdom, where they immediately analyzed those of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, several of his ministers and staff from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. A government spokesman said they would not comment on national security issues and did not report the results.

In Germany, in September last year, the government admitted that the federal police had used the Pegasus program in a “limited number of cases” and that they had disabled some of its functions to limit the scope. The opponents of Angela Merkel, then chancellor, asked for explanations, which did not come.

The Central Anti-Corruption Office of the Polish government acquired Pegasus in 2017, it was recently learned. The aide and the father of the opposition senator, Krzysztof Brejza, received messages identified with the Pegasus system on their phones. In January of this year, the Senate began an investigation into the matter, which is still open.

In Hungary, the government has denied acquiring the spy program. However, a parliamentarian recently admitted that they did buy it.

According to the Minister of the Interior, Sandor Pinter, the security services have only used it with judicial authorization. Something in which the Hungarian media of Forbidden Stories do not agree, according to which dozens of members of the opposition and journalists have been followed up.

In France, the newspaper Le Monde announced that in 2019 the government was the victim of the espionage program. The phones of the president, Emanuelle Macron, and those of several of his ministers were affected. Also those of other politicians, journalists and human rights activists. According to the newspaper, the client of the NSO company that would have used the system against the French characters was a Moroccan security service.

The case of Morocco is unique because not only was the use of Pegasus detected to spy on opponents of the regime (such as the king’s first cousin), but also on the monarch Mohamed VI. The government denied having acquired the program and announced an investigation into the publication of what it called false accusations. He tried to take Forbidden Stories to court in France, but the court did not admit his demands.

In addition, a report by the English newspaper The Guardian points to Morocco as the focus from which more than 200 Spanish cell phones were spied on in 2019. In fact, the interceptions of Sánchez and Robles took place during May and June 2021, when the massive arrival of more than ten thousand immigrants from Morocco in Ceuta.

In Israel, security forces used it to spy on politicians rivaling Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to Calcalist. This newspaper denounces that mayors, former public employees and activists were victims of the program in the same country that developed it.

