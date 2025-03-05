The contestants of GH Dúo They were very Faced in two groups throughout coexistence. So much was the distinction, that even in the final two of each group arrived: Sergio and Marieta; and Óscar and Maica. Both parties starred in a fight even in the last moments.

Carlos Sobera He gave way to the images that summarized the best moments. “If a person is important for you, Don’t treat them how you have treated many people“Marieta criticized Oscar.

The Basque did not hesitate to respond, although it was already a speech that had been heard: “You have passed two months in pajamas crawling through the cornerswithout doing anything and you react now. ”

“I don’t care what you tell me,” replied the young woman. “You are a burst. Not to have done anything, look where I am, in the same place as you! “He added directly and without hesitation.

From set, Miguel Frigenti He defended his friend: “Marieta and Sergio They have been attacking Oscar all morningtrying to ridicule him, with a supermacarra and chulesca attitude. The two have been false who have been sleeping all day. “

For its part, Carlos Sobera He spoke to Oscar and Marieta, who continued to argue without stopping. “You take three minutes like that, shouting!” He complained. “I do not like that the day of the final we are living with this energy“Maica lamented.