In its fight against inflation, the Government defined more agreements such as that of meat, in addition to the extension of maximum prices. But along that path, just as cuts with more fat than meat appeared, “similar” foods are emerging on the market. One case is that of dairy products that brought their costs to the Secretary of Commerce, Paula Español, which in 2020 grew in line with inflation, 36%, when they had a 6% adjustment in the maximum price regime. As they cannot escape from that cap given that supermarkets alert with complaints as soon as the list is altered, some leaders changed the composition of the products with whey and additives.

For those who are in the discount retail businessArgentina continues to be an opportunity and that is what the ambassador to Spain Ricardo Alfonsín transmitted to the government when commenting that the Día chain, with its birth certificate in Madrid, is about to make a millionaire investment in the country. Perhaps, following in the footsteps of Cencosud, the Chilean group, owner of Jumbo. The truth is that Día, which was heavily indebted especially to Santander, as a result of its international expansion, currently belongs to the Russian investor Mikhail Fridman, owner of 70% of the group. The tycoon, who accumulates a fortune of approximately 14,000 million euros, seeks to become stronger in this region of the world.

In the distant 90’s and when he was merging with Andre-Kevin, the cheap furniture factory for the middle-middle class named after his two sons, Daniel Saramaga was thinking about how to overcome a business that he had started with Jorge, his cabinetmaker father who got off the ship that brought him from Ukraine. It was the year 2000 and he came up with a twist, making wood floors for high-end clients. At the time it was quite a feat. Andrés has been in charge of marketing since then and Kevin, of operational management. The new firm is called Patagonia Flooring and it is the same one that placed 70% of the floors in Puerto Madero, in the anthill-shaped offices that Mercado Libre inaugurated in the Dot Polo, in the Colón Theater, the CCK, the Fortabat Museum , the National Museum of Fine Arts, the Fortabat Museum and even the Museum of Modern Art in Miami, among other iconic works. The novelty is that together with the furniture manufacturer Fontenla and the A2 group, an expert in office furniture, they will occupy the 3,000 square meters that Falabella left vacant in the DOT shopping center in Irsa. They create there a special space for the trend of the moment, the home office. In other words, the decoration of the home office is the new reality for thousands of families.

The Rio Negro state company Invap It bought two Dutch companies their participation in the firm that builds and assembles the nuclear reactor for the production of radioisotopes in the Netherlands. It is about that millionaire contract that Invap won in the days of Macri, surpassing several European competitors. Invap informed the exchange that it bought what belonged to Croonwolter & dros and Mobilis. And he argued that this acquisition was in order to optimize the next phase of the Pallas project, for the provision of an isotope production reactor in Petten, the Netherlands ”. These two companies were in charge of civil works. Invap is in charge of the “design of the reactor, the integration of the engineering of the entire plant, the nuclear safety and the steps to assist Pallas in obtaining the licenses that authorize the construction and operation of the reactor,” they said. The Pallas project, with a budget of 400 million euros, is key for Invap as it opens the door to the European market. Invap already plays in the major leagues in nuclear matters following its contracts in Asia, Africa and Oceania, as well as Latin America.

In Alberto Fernández’s tour of the modern plant of the Richmond laboratory, dedicated to high-potency products, oncology, multiple sclerosis, so-called high-cost diseases, also intended for export, the President confessed his concern about inflation. He told entrepreneurs that the economy was rebounding, but so were prices. Marcelo Figueiras, Richmond’s main shareholder, did not read it as a reproach for the price of drugs. He told him that they are going to supply their subsidiaries with plants Colombia, Chile and Paraguay and their distributors in North Africa and Southeast Asia. Richmond invested $ 80 million. Eduardo Franciosi, from Cilfa, which groups together national capital laboratories, announced to the President that the industry will allocate US $ 140 million this year for research and development.

CARI (Argentine Council for International Relations), recognized as the first Argentine think tank in a global index together with Cippec (Center for the Implementation of Public Policies for Equity and Growth), inaugurated a new president. José Octavio Bordón was unanimously elected to replace Adalberto Rodríguez Giavarini. In one of the handover activities they brought together other think tanks to assess what awaits us. There was a coincidence that the policy recommendations are little listened to by the Government. But Rodríguez Giavarini, without giving examples, said that the CARI “helped from the perspective of national interest to reverse harmful policies.”

“Before it’s too late” is the title of the latest document from the Alem Foundation, created in 2004 and chaired by Lilia Puig de Stubrin. Alert about the lack of transparency, contradictory information or misinformation regarding the negotiations with the companies supplying the vaccines. And it demands that the State provide formally and at a press conference information, at least twice a week, on the evolution of the vaccination plan and projection of compliance with said plan, with clear information on which groups would be vaccinated, in which towns, cities and provinces. Clear, transparent, updated and online provision of the evolution of the vaccination processes.

Look also

Look also

