The television in the presidential office of the Casa Rosada has come back on. During the first year of management he was almost always off and had some connection problem, which had already been solved, luckily, for a minister who was outraged by the bureaucracy. Alberto Fernández now turns it on frequently and leaves it in the background so he can turn up the volume and listen to some news that catches his attention. Or that it causes you some temporary displeasure. Days ago he was upset with a comment: “Why are they saying that the joint women are going to have a roof? Did any of us say that?”

The parities are today on the hot agenda of the Government. Better said: they are not equal, they are prices. The last sixty days yielded disturbing data. The 4% increase in December, the highest in 2020, will be followed by a similar number next Thursday, when the Indec reveals the increases for January. Martín Guzmán, the Minister of Economy, insists, privately, that the final number of 2021 will be in line with what was agreed in the Budget. Twenty-nine percent. “It will be plus-minus two points than that.”, he assures in the meetings inside that he shares with Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro.

Guzmán believes that orthodox economists are wrong when they attribute inflation to monetary issuance. He speaks of a “multi-causal product” and considers that the only way to begin to resolve the issue is by entering a “narrow gorge” – that’s what he calls it – that accommodates a series of variables (prices, salaries, monetary policy and fiscal policy, among others) that allow the increases to be reduced to an average of 5% per year. That theory will be raised in the coming days at the meeting that, even without too many certainties, the Casa Rosada plans with the business leadership.

The tension is not only growing in government offices. The CGT has just declared that the latest rebounds in food devour fixed wages and intends for the parity to end two or three points above inflation. The President and Guzmán agree. The path, in truth, was set by Cristina in December, when she spoke of aligning wages, pensions and rates with inflation. Cute dreams.

And worry sounds logical. Private consulting firms defy official projections and forecast inflation of around 50%. If this were so, it could be equated with the macrista record of 2019, when the increases reached 53.8%, the highest since 1991. Sometimes you lose perspective of gravity. Brazil comes from an inflation of 4.53%; Chile, from 3; Colombia, 1.61 (the lowest in its history); Paraguay, from 2.2; Peru, from 1.97; Bolivia, 0.67. Not in a month. In one year. Throughout 2020.

The inflationary race is, for the entire Cabinet, the second obsession transmitted by the President after vaccination. He discusses the issue frequently with Cristina, with whom he has resumed the dialogue on a daily basis. The relationship is better. But never without discussion. Even those who do not look at Cristina with love say that the vice president looks somewhat less vehement than a while ago. Can it be attributed to the beginning of the election year? It’s possible. The presidential duo begins to drink from the same cocktail: vaccines, inflation and elections. The first two are tied to the third.

Always with her sights on the province of Buenos Aires and, especially in the suburbs, Cristina insists on handcuffing the rise in prices of basic necessities, as if it were just a matter of will. And he has warned about his opposition to a sharp rise in rates that could affect the less favored sectors or the middle class that suffers the vicissitudes of the pandemic. They won’t count on her for that. More: it will resist them.

Alberto took notes in several conversations with her. In his recent trip to Chile, for example, he had a meeting with an important entrepreneur in the energy sector, who demanded him in front of other executives for notable increases so that companies can invest. “You had huge profits with Macri and you gave them everything they asked for. And where are the investments?”, said.

Mauricio Macri at times even enjoys the critical allusions that they make of his administration since La Rosada. He thinks he was the first to warn that Argentina is heading for the abyss at the hands of Alberto. And he celebrates that now most of the opponents see the first president no traces of makeup. He does not give names, but it is evident that he speaks of several of the leaders of Together for Change. Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, for example.

The mayor was visiting the house where Macri spent his last vacation days, in Cumelén, the first country house in the country, built three kilometers from Villa La Angostura, one of Máxima Zorreguieta’s favorite places. Macri and Larreta had breakfast alone. The conjectures of that summit continue to this day in the reserved talks of Together for Change. Those who asked both protagonists for details swear that the answer was “we are not talking about candidacies or the elections.” Nobody believed that this was possible. “Hence the mystery of the conversation “reasoned one of the five key leaders of space.

With @RomeroBettina We were talking and he received me with a great gesture: the delivery of the key to the city. In addition, we signed an agreement to promote tourism because we want more porteños and porteñas to come to Salta and receive all salteños and salteñas in the city. pic.twitter.com/YNGRJlQklY – Horacio Rodríguez Larreta ✋🏼🧼🤚🏼 (@horaciorlarreta) February 5, 2021

Rodríguez Larreta begins to take pleasure in traveling. He flew to Salta on Friday to see Mayor Bettina Romero. An act that both saw good in promoting. On the other hand, at night Larreta had dinner with the governor, Gustavo Sáenz, and it did not seem prudent to tell it. Nor to Sáenz. Capable that it was so as not to irritate the Instituto Patria or Alberto himself. The president summoned the governor’s barbecues so that the meeting was with a good menu in between. They stayed up late. What have they talked about? Another little mystery.

Macri and Larreta seek, above all, to preserve the peace. Differences have. One, embryonic, is about the assembly of the lists in the City. The hard macrismo could promote Patricia Bullrich as the first candidate for deputy. “It has grown a lot,” the former president often praises her. It is not the name that the head of government wants. Find a leader with a less edgy tone. He is attracted by the name of the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós. They measured it, of course, and the results were satisfactory.

Martin Lousteau could see in Bullrich a threat for his dream of ruling the City in 2023. He also does not like the last name of the former minister to head the payroll. He prefers a candidacy that generates breadth. And Elisa Carrió? Carrió threatens to compete in the Province to free María Eugenia Vidal from pressure.

Vidal is still silent. There are opposition actors angry with this strategy. “Play for her”, they blame him. One of her former ministers defended her: “How well he does, he does not stop growing in the polls. He is first in Córdoba”. Macri asked a Vidal confidant on Thursday what he knew of his future. The answer did not surprise him: “I don’t know, and neither does she. ”

The ruling party also looks askance at the movements of the opposition. Speculate on the calendar. He stopped talking about the suspension of the primaries and modified the plan: now they intend to delay them. It seeks to buy time until a good part of the essential and at risk population can be inoculated. Alberto was behind details in his talk with Vladimir Putin of …. At his side they maintain that the Russian president assured him that the contract will be strictly fulfilled.

Alberto, Ginés González García and other officials have failed in their forecasts. Today they already prefer not to say it in public, but there is a calculation about vaccination times. They want to vaccinate 12 million people before the arrival of winter. To date, 307,326 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, of which only 163,069 received the second. For that purpose there is much to do and much to negotiate. Too. The clock advances in Argentina and in the world. Tic tac, tic tac. Let it be known, it never stops.

Look also