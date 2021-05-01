Cs banner on a facade in the Felipe II area, in the center of Madrid. CITIZENS MADRID / Europa Press

“There is nothing new under the sun”. To many observers in Catalonia, the lesson of Ecclesiastes seems to be the most accurate these days. Academics and politicians believe that the Madrid elections are reproducing a global phenomenon of polarization of politics with high doses of populism. A formula that caught on before in Catalonia.

There are more differences than similarities between the Catalan hornet’s nest and the Madrid slum, says Astrid Barrio, professor of Political Science at the University of Valencia and promoter of the Lliga Democràtica party. “It is a global phenomenon of discontent that strengthens polarization and extremes.” Barrio, like the rest of the people consulted for this article, emphasize that there is a key factor that separates the situation of the two territories: if in Catalonia the clash is produced by national identity, in Madrid it is eminently ideological between the left and the the right.

“There are very different realities between Catalonia and Madrid, and if there are similarities, it is as part of global processes, rather than polarization, of tension,” explains Joan Coscubiela, former deputy in Congress and in the Parliament of Catalonia with En Comú Podem. For Coscubiela, a problem with the elections in Madrid is that the tension, in her opinion, serves as a smokescreen to apply economic measures that favor some elites.

Barrio adds that if the polarization in Madrid is mainly fueled by Vox and Podemos, in Catalonia it was done by Catalan nationalism and Ciudadanos. Barrio has no doubts that Vox began its takeoff in number of militants and in good electoral results as a result of the illegal independence referendum in Catalonia and the declaration of unilateral separation from Spain, in October 2017.

“Today’s polarization in Madrid is blatantly equivalent to that existing in Catalonia,” says Josep Antoni Duran i Lleida, former leader of the Unió Democràtica de Catalunya, partner of the now defunct power coalition that was Convergència i Unió. Duran i Lleida states that, despite the fact that in Catalonia the national division is the one that prevails, the Popular Party of Ayuso has introduced the identity card in Madrid as an electoral weapon: “In Catalonia the identity sentiment has been used irrationally; now in Madrid Ayuso has also managed to raise this flag ”.

Tribalism

Ayuso wields a discourse based on the greatness of the capital in the face of a less developed and tolerant environment, in bullfighting, the joy of living as a supposed local peculiarity and an identity based on a diffuse concept of freedom – Catalan nationalism also propagandistically expressed the idea of ​​freedom. All of these are characteristics of what Coscubiela defines as “tribalism.” “Ayuso speaks of Madrid as a tribe. It is a global phenomenon, of the closure of community identities. It is an electorally tempting approach. Who doesn’t want to feel special?

Barrio emphasizes that Ayuso shows components of regionalism: “Regionalism looks for external culprits, and the central government is the target. But they are not exceptional phenomena in Spain ”. For Eva Anduiza, professor of Political Science at the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB), Ayuso emphasizes “a supposed territorial identity, combined with a populist style, with elements a bit transgressive, of the uninhibited politics of Donald Trump.” This populist identitarianism, according to Anduiza, is far from what has been witnessed in Catalonia, because the latter “puts more emphasis on popular sovereignty”: “Surely both are products of the times, but they are not exactly comparable.”

Coscubiela sees parallels between the populism of Ayuso and Jordi Pujol. The former president of the Generalitat, like the leader of the Madrid PP, connected well with the most popular social layers, affirms Coscubiela. Carles Campuzano, who was a 13-year CiU deputy in Congress, replies that although Pujol also acted in a populist way at certain times, he adds that his way of applying it was more elaborate: “Both Ayuso and Pujol connect with the common sense of many voters, but she is less sophisticated and Pujol was not banal. I frame her in a very traditional leadership in which other Madrid presidents such as Esperanza Aguirre or Joaquín Leguina have already stood out ”.

Angels Pont, director of the demographic company GESOP, emphasizes that Ayuso’s valuation among his potential voters is unusually high compared to that of his rivals, and that in Catalonia a similar case would be that of the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont. Regarding the popularity of Puigdemont, Pont recalls that there is an emotional component that does not occur in Madrid because the independence movement, but also the alternative left of Podemos and the Comunes, consider the leader of Junts per Catalunya an exile – Puigdemont resides in Belgium to avoid being tried in Spain for unilateral independence.

This emotional element can hardly be reproduced in Madrid, says Pont, and proof of this is that there will probably not be the high electoral turnout that occurred in Catalonia at times of greatest political tension – 75% of the census turned out to vote in the autonomous regions of 2017. Pont also detects that the tension in Catalonia has decreased and in Madrid it is on the rise. “In Catalonia, polarization has become chronic, but there is more desire to meet again in society.” Duran i Lleida also believes that the most radical and populist theses were deflated in the Catalan regional elections last February, and warns that the political contest in the capital of Spain leaves “a more bitter confrontation and polarization.” For the former Christian Democrat politician, the proof of this is that, more than in Catalonia, the effects of the pandemic in Madrid have been used openly as a throwing weapon.

The Government, origin of all evil

The president of the Community of Madrid has repeated some patterns that have stood out in the last decade in Catalonia: she opted for a coup by advancing elections when nothing forced her to do so, and has focused the campaign on arguing that there is a serious threat against the freedom of the citizens of Madrid, leaving in the background the management and effects of the crisis due to the covid-19 pandemic. Artur Mas did something similar in 2012. The then president of the Generalitat advanced elections at the worst moment of the economic crisis that began in 2008 and that forced him to apply drastic cuts in public spending. But he raised the elections as a whole or nothing in favor of self-determination in the face of a government that, according to nationalist theses, has mistreated the Catalans for three hundred years.

Without going back so much in time, Ayuso has loaded the ills of Madrid during the pandemic in the central executive of Pedro Sánchez, and has even played with the idea of ​​disobedience: he proposed breaking the restrictions of territorial confinement and negotiated the possible purchase of the Russian vaccine against the Spanish and European Union position. Despite everything, Campuzano does not see a mimetic effect in Ayuso’s plans and those of the independence leaders. “All democratic governments, when elections advance it is because they believe that the context can be favorable to them. It happens in many countries. Besides, for Mas it was a mistake, and Ayuso the play seems that it will go well for him ”. A Mas, the bet went wrong: CiU suffered a severe fall and went from 62 to 50 seats.

