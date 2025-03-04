Although the Internet is an intangible connection, the thousands of data that allow all these actions to be carried out, They are transported from one side to another through submarine cables. And as the Internet has become indispensable in our lives the sabotage of networks or these cables has become a form of attack or coup in conflicts between countries.

Precedents such as the mystery of the cables cut in the Red Sea or those of the Arctic have indicated that this is a geopolitical aspect to take into account, and has forced countries and organizations such as NATO to develop control systems, in this case with drones, to control and protect from this type of attack of the 21st century.

Even so, in these cases always There has been the doubt of whether it is a sabotage or it is a bush of a boat that has left the anchor down and dragging it has taken these cables ahead. It is never easy to know, howeverthe nationality of boats plays an important role due to the tensions and conflicts that may beand in the case we have just known in Taiwan it can trigger something much greater.

This is because Taiwanese authorities have stopped a cargo ship for allegedly breaking the submarine cables of communication that connected the main island with the Penghu archipelagolocated about 30 kilometers from this. They are still investigating, but there is a clear suspect, and it is that The freighter was manned by Chinese sailors.

While for now they do not have conclusive evidence that this ship was, as indicated by the authorities He was the only one in the area at the time of breakage of the cables, in addition the boat was not in good condition in addition to Strangely had or identified with several nameswhich increased the levels of suspicion to be A common practice in undercover missions.

As we said these cables They are the form that Taiwan has to be connected to the rest of its islands and the world, So cutting the connection into a world increasingly dependent on digital is a hard blow. And although it seems that everything indicates that China has had something to do, The Asian giant has accused Taiwan of politically manipulating the recent incident of the underwater cable.

They point out that Taiwan is exaggerating the problem by having no evidence of what they say and that they want to manipulate public opinion. For giving it a little more context, China has been considering this huge island as part of its territoriOya over the years they have several times to annexed it, however, Taiwan has been shown as A rebel province that does not want.

Neither of the two agrees, so each one clings to their version, on the one hand China considers it as part of its territory, while Taiwan looks like a sovereign state.

This has led to an extreme in which since 2005 in China there is Anti -Ceremony Lawwhich establishes China’s right to resort to “Non -peaceful measures” against Taiwan if he tried to officially separate from Continental China. And since then they have applied all kinds of measures, since military incursions, cyber attacks or economic pressures to “force” Taiwan to yield and join them.

This situation only Increase tension and conflict in like thisA, opening a new one in the face of which if the situation continues, it will soon arrive at the US (Taiwan’s great ally) which will further aggravate the panorama.